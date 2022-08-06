What are the best showrooms in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Thanks to the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update, car enthusiasts can now visit multiple showrooms in the game. Although websites provide a good assessment of cars, buying one right on the spot feels much more riveting. Suffice to say, test driving a vehicle and being there in person makes all the difference.

With that being said, Rockstar has finally added the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will continue updating their car selection every now and then. However, the showrooms have elicited a polarizing response, with one of them clearly being better than the other.

Which showroom has the best features in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Premium Deluxe Motorsport review

Situated in the middle of Los Santos, Premium Deluxe Motorsport is hosted by none other than Simeon Yetarian. It's also right down the street from IAA Headquarters, where players can start Operation Paper Trail. The showroom will be marked on the map so one can find it more easily.

The car dealership will display five vehicles on the showroom floor and players can walk right into the building to check them out. Rockstar will feature the following vehicles this week:

Benefactor Dubsta : Black with unique trim

: Black with unique trim Cheval Picador : Matte Light Gray with Pinstripes livery

: Matte Light Gray with Pinstripes livery Albany Hermes : Classic Blue with Blue Flames livery

: Classic Blue with Blue Flames livery Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire : Pearlescent Garnet Red with Too Much Free Time livery

: Pearlescent Garnet Red with Too Much Free Time livery Maibatsu Penumbra FF: Harbor Blue with Sakura Tree livery

Players can either buy a car or give it a test drive beforehand. However, keep in mind that if the second option is chosen, Simeon will only give them five minutes.

Verified leaker and Twitter user @WildBrick142 recently mentioned that unreleased vehicles will find their way into Premium Deluxe Motorsport. To players' delight, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will add them at a later date.

Luxury Autos Showroom review

Luxury Autos Showroom is quite a different experience from the previous location. With that being said, it's right across the street from the good old fashioned Record A Studios.

Right off the bat, it's missing quite a few gameplay features, as unlike the Premium Deluxe Motorsport, this one can only display two cars through a glass window. Here's what the car dealership is currently offering in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Grotti Itali GTO

Obey Omnis e-GT

Players also cannot enter the building for some reason. Instead, they have to walk up to the window display. Unlike the previous showroom, they cannnot test drive the vehicles here, so they can either buy them or conduct an inspection.

For the latter, all they can really do is turn the vehicle around at a 360 degree angle.

Final verdict

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers two brand new showrooms in the latest update. With that said, players are better off sticking with Simeon, as the first showroom is clearly the superior choice in every way.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showcases five cars at any given time. Coupled with that, players can enter the building and even test drive the vehicles. Better yet, some of them even have unique features, like the classic Dubsta with a special trim.

By comparison, Luxury Autos Showroom is severely limited to only having two cars on display. It also doesn't help that players can't take test drives, as they're only given the option to inspect the vehicles or purchase them. A lack of features really brings it down in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

