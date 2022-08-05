GTA Online update releases multiple showrooms for Criminal Enterprises DLC

The latest GTA Online Update has introduced multiple new showrooms. Each update focuses on vehicles, with Criminal Enterprises DLC being no different in that regard. With that being said, two brand new showrooms will arrive to players' delight.

Starting today, GTA Online enthusiasts can take a look at the featured vehicles on display. Boasting custom paint jobs, some of them even have unique accessories that aren't normally found there. If players like what they see, they can go for a test drive and even purchase the vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Visiting new showrooms in GTA Online's latest update for Criminal Enterprises DLC

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

5 models on display. You can test drive at no cost - 5 minute time limit. R* can also pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.

Draugur, Ruiner ZZ-8, Vigero ZX, Kanjo SJ, Postlude, & Rhinehart will be showcased in there when they release. Simeon's PDM Showroom #GTAOnline 5 models on display. You can test drive at no cost - 5 minute time limit. R* can also pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.Draugur, Ruiner ZZ-8, Vigero ZX, Kanjo SJ, Postlude, & Rhinehart will be showcased in there when they release. Simeon's PDM Showroom #GTAOnline5 models on display. You can test drive at no cost - 5 minute time limit. R* can also pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.Draugur, Ruiner ZZ-8, Vigero ZX, Kanjo SJ, Postlude, & Rhinehart will be showcased in there when they release. https://t.co/gK4muL2tNR

GTA Online players may remember Simeon Yetarian, the crooked auto dealer who offers them jobs every now and then. He made significant renovations to his Premium Deluxe Motorsport. With that being said, its location will be marked on the map, with Simeon also giving players a text about it.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport offers five car models on display and GTA Online players can test drive them without paying. However, this will only last for about five minutes. Players can test drive or even purchase the following:

Benefactor Dubsta : Black respray with a unique trim

: Black respray with a unique trim Cheval Picador : Matte Light Gray respray with Pinstripes livery

: Matte Light Gray respray with Pinstripes livery Albany Hermes : Classic Blue respray with a Blue Flames livery

: Classic Blue respray with a Blue Flames livery Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire : Pearlescent Garnet Red respray with Too Much Free Time livery

: Pearlescent Garnet Red respray with Too Much Free Time livery Maibatsu Penumbra FF: Harbor Blue respray with Sakura Tree livery

The cars on display will presumably rotate with every weekly event. Players should keep that in mind before they buy anything.

In a recent post on Twitter, verified insider @WildBrick142 also mentioned that unreleased vehicles will make their way into the showroom. With that in mind, GTA Online players will soon be able test drive the Draugur, Ruiner ZZ-8, Vigero ZX and more.

Luxury Autos Showroom

Last but not least, there is the Luxury Autos showroom in front of Record A Studios. This particular location has a stronger focus on high-end vehicles, featuring these selections for the week:

Grotti Itali GTO

Obey Omnis e-GT

With that being said, the average price for these vehicles will be considerably higher, with the Itali GTO and Omnis e-GT costing $1,965,000 and $1,795,000, respectively. In that regard, the Luxury Autos showroom is better suited for wealthier players.

Remember, one cannot enter the showroom itself, with the nearby window display being the only accessible area. With that being said, players will be given a chance to inspect the vehicle or buy it on the spot.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far