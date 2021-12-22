Where can GTA Online players find the Record A Studios?

With the new Contract update, GTA Online players should head out to Record A Studios.

The entire property is run by none other than Dr. Dre himself. He has a prominent role in the new GTA Online story, along with Record A Studios, and players will need to know where to find this active business. There are some cool features that can be found right here.

Record A Studios is the setting for a few GTA Online missions. The Contract mainly focuses on getting Dre's stolen music back. Users will have to search high and low before eventually retrieving it. In the meantime, they figure out where to find the studio on the map.

GTA Online guide to find Record A Studios

And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process. Discover new songs from Dr. Dre — premiering exclusively within this massive update to GTA Online.And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process. rsg.ms/4a84460 Discover new songs from Dr. Dre — premiering exclusively within this massive update to GTA Online.And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process. rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/szrcC7KAkj

Record A Studios isn't so hard to find in GTA Online. However, there are a few restrictions in place here. This article will reveal where to find the studio itself and show gamers how to unlock it for themselves.

Here are the exact coordinates

Map coordinates for Record A Studios (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online players should head to Mad Wayne Thunder Drive in Rockford Hills, Los Santos. They can use the image above as a reference guide.

Record A Studios is right next to Mors Mutual Insurance. Players can take a look at the map to find a specific icon. The Record A Studios logo uses a combination of the letters R and A, with the R being more prominent.

However, the building is currently locked until further notice. GTA Online users will have to meet certain requirements before Dre lets them inside.

How to unlock Record A Studios

Record A Studios will be unlocked after gamers complete the mission strands for the Contract DLC. Popular rap artist Dr. Dre needs to take care of some business, but he needs help. GTA Online players can work with Franklin Clinton to retrieve the stolen music files.

First, they must purchase the Agency property to access these missions. At some point, Record A Studios will be under attack, so users have to defend it.

Dre will eventually be grateful for their assistance. He will then invite the player to Record A Studios for a music session. Shortly afterward, Franklin will ask the gamers to meet up with him there. This is where they can unlock the Short Trip missions for GTA Online.

A list of activities at the studio

Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.



Out now: Prepare for an out-of-body experience...Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 Prepare for an out-of-body experience... Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract. Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/IXfWmbsQpH

Franklin and Lamar are fully playable for the first time in GTA Online. To activate these special missions, players must complete the Contract DLC story. They should wait for Franklin to call them, which can take a few hours. Once they arrive at the studio, users can switch to Franklin and Lamar.

There is also a Media Stick that gamers can find at this location. They will find it somewhere near the rooftop bar. GTA Online players will be given the following exclusive song:

You Wanna? - NEZ

On a related note, players don't have to complete the Contract DLC missions to access the Media Stick.

