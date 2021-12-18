Where to find all the Media Sticks in GTA Online’s The Contract

The Contract update for GTA Online has released three new Media Sticks, so players better go look for them.

Media Sticks were first introduced back in the Los Santos Tuners update. GTA Online players collect these items to unlock new music for their Media Player. The Contract added three more sticks for the players to find. Music plays a heavier role in the new story, since it features Dr. Dre himself.

GTA Online players shouldn't have too much trouble looking for these Media Sticks. Many would consider these new songs to be instant classics, which is very high praise indeed. Music provides an atmospheric experience like no other, which is why players should collect the Media Sticks.

A GTA Online guide on finding all the Media Sticks from The Contract update

Meshkat @Meshkat_09

Media Stick name: Nez you Wanna?

#GTAOnline #GTA5 Found a new Media stick location On top of MMI HQMedia Stick name: Nez you Wanna? Found a new Media stick location On top of MMI HQ Media Stick name: Nez you Wanna?#GTAOnline #GTA5 https://t.co/otr6RuXM2A

Each of these Media Sticks has exclusive tracks from big name artists. GTA Online players should keep their eyes open if they want to find these collectibles. Before they head out, here is what they need to know.

These are the main locations

There are a total of three Media Sticks in the new GTA Online update. Players can identify them by their red color scheme and small rectangular shape. All they need to do is pick up the Media Stick by walking over to it. Here is where players can pinpoint their main locations:

3671 Whispymound Drive (look for a table right near a poolside BBQ)

(look for a table right near a poolside BBQ) Record A Studios, Rockford Hills (head for the rooftop bar)

(head for the rooftop bar) F. Clinton and Partner (Inside the player's desk)

The third Media Stick can only be found after a Contract DLC mission (Don't **** With Dre). Speaking of which, these Media Sticks also provide some exclusive tracks. Below are the songs associated with each Media Stick:

Let's Get It - NEZ, feat. Schoolboy Q

- NEZ, feat. Schoolboy Q You Wanna? - NEZ

- NEZ Dr. Dre

It's a good idea to complete all the Contract DLC missions. This will give players access to all kinds of neat features. One example is the ability to play as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online. It's also required if the player wants to collect all the Media Sticks.

Players seem to enjoy the new music

ROYAL @ROYALCARTIER

#RockstarGames #GTAOnline Here’s one of Dr. Dre new songs with Eminem in one of the missions🔥 #GTAOnline TheContract Here’s one of Dr. Dre new songs with Eminem in one of the missions🔥#RockstarGames #GTAOnline #GTAOnlineTheContract https://t.co/mNUxCAJiQQ

The Contract has been positively received by most players, especially those interested in rap music. GTA Online has brought together several popular artists, all across various generations. The result is an eclectic mix of exclusive cuts and catchy songs.

Whether it's the Media Sticks or the new radio station, there are plenty of good tracks to listen to. GTA Online has put a lot of effort into these collaborations.

Players can also find a Marathon Hoodie

supa raw 357 @PrinceGodBody #GrandTheftAutoV The Marathon hoodie in the GTA Online story expansion might be the first IRL branded clothing in the game #PS5Share The Marathon hoodie in the GTA Online story expansion might be the first IRL branded clothing in the game #PS5Share, #GrandTheftAutoV https://t.co/SSAWcN839Q

Speaking of music content in GTA Online, Rockstar also collaborated with The Marathon clothing brand. It's named after a famous mixtape from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. In honor of him, GTA Online players can get their hands on the Marathon Hoodie.

They can go to Ponsonbys and look for Tops, followed by Labels. Players should be able to find the Marathon Hoodie through this method.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul