List of new songs released in GTA Online The Contract update

With the new Contract update for GTA Online unveiling quite a few new tracks, fans are excited to hear them in-game. Rockstar Games has collaborated with Dr Dre and many other hip-hop artists for the GTA Online The Contract DLC.

Aside from the new tracks, a good number of missions, agencies and other additions have made their way to GTA Online in the latest update.

In this article, we list down all the new tracks in GTA Online The Contract.

All new songs and radio station updates in GTA Online The Contract

Some new tracks have been added to GTA Online's pre-existing radios, and a brand new GTA Online radio station has also been added.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos - New Radio Station in GTA Online

Bad Gyal - A La Mía

La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans

Rauw Alejandro - Nubes

Arca - Machote

DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy

Armando - 100% of Disin’ You

ROSALÍA - A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa’ la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso

Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan - Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 - Dominicana

Aventura - Mi Corazoncito

DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Justice - Stress

Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell’em - Snap And Roll

Radio Los Santos - Radio station update in GTA Online

2 Chainz - It’s A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life

Cordae - Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live

French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

Future - Feed Me Dope

Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

Migos - Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer

Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Saweetie - My Type

Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

Vince Staples - Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL

Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It

Tia Corine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie

West Coast Classics - Radio station update in GTA Online

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)

2Pac - Can’t C Me

40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

50 Cent - In Da Club

50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin’

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil’ Ghetto Boy

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello

JAY-Z - Trouble

Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Sh*t Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive

