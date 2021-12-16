List of new songs released in GTA Online The Contract update

With the new Contract update for GTA Online unveiling quite a few new tracks, fans are excited to hear them in-game. Rockstar Games has collaborated with Dr Dre and many other hip-hop artists for the GTA Online The Contract DLC.
Aside from the new tracks, a good number of missions, agencies and other additions have made their way to GTA Online in the latest update.
In this article, we list down all the new tracks in GTA Online The Contract.
All new songs and radio station updates in GTA Online The Contract
Some new tracks have been added to GTA Online's pre-existing radios, and a brand new GTA Online radio station has also been added.
MOTOMAMI Los Santos - New Radio Station in GTA Online
- Bad Gyal - A La Mía
- La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005
- Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans
- Rauw Alejandro - Nubes
- Arca - Machote
- DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back
- Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos
- Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy
- Armando - 100% of Disin’ You
- ROSALÍA - A Palé
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho
- ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)
- Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love
- Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa’ la Calle
- Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso
- Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is
- Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo
- Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain
- Popcaan - Body So Good
- Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol
- Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte
- Chucky73 - Dominicana
- Aventura - Mi Corazoncito
- DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)
- Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)
- Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider
- Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK
- Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda
- ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
- Justice - Stress
- Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco
- Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made
- Soulja Boy Tell’em - Snap And Roll
Radio Los Santos - Radio station update in GTA Online
- 2 Chainz - It’s A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life
- Cordae - Kung Fu
- D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts
- Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live
- French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)
- Future - Feed Me Dope
- Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)
- Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
- Migos - Stir Fry
- MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer
- Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)
- Roddy Ricch - The Box
- Saweetie - My Type
- Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)
- Vince Staples - Big Fish
- Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski
- Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)
- Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)
- Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL
- Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy
- Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese
- Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out
- Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It
- Tia Corine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie
West Coast Classics - Radio station update in GTA Online
- 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)
- 2Pac - Can’t C Me
- 40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier
- 50 Cent - In Da Club
- 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)
- Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity
- Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin’
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode
- Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive
- Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil’ Ghetto Boy
- Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello
- JAY-Z - Trouble
- Mary J. Blige - Family Affair
- Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Sh*t Hits The Fan
- Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive