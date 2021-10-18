When 50 Cent compared Floyd Mayweather's dressing style to Mary J. Blige to fuel his beef with the boxer

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have had a long-running feud since 2012. The renowned rapper has often taken jibes at the boxing legend over social media.

In a post dating back to 2019, 50 Cent compared Mayweather's outfit to that of R&B singer and actress Mary J. Blige. According to the New York native, Blige carried out the outfit way better than Mayweather. In his eyes, the 50-0 pugilist looked like a "jockey."

Stirring up his beef with 'Money', 50 Cent wrote on Instagram:

"I think Mary rocked this better, Champ look like a f**king jockey. Lol"

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent were best friends and business partners before the trouble between them started. The reason for their fall-out was apparently a disagreement about their business matters when Mayweather was released from jail in 2012.

The rapper claims he invested around $2 million in Floyd's company, 'The Money Team', which Mayweather refused to pay back. As well as trading several jabs on social media since then, 50 Cent has also offered to fight the former world champion. The rapper told V-103’s The Morning Culture earlier this year:

"I’d fight Floyd. I don’t think I could make weight though… Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried, I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180."

Floyd Mayweather on his beef with 50 Cent

Floyd Mayweather hasn't been very clear about his rivalry with 50 Cent. According to 'Money', the rapper suddenly made an unjust demand for half of his company. Providing some details, Mayweather told the Champside podcast:

"You can't hang out with me every day for years then all of a sudden, if I don't give you half of my company, you're like, 'You're dumb, you're stupid, you can't do this and you can't do that.' But if I can't do all these things, why are you hanging around with me? That's all I'm trying to add. If I'm such a person that doesn't know certain things and I'm not that sharp, why you want to be around with me every day."

