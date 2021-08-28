When 50 Cent issued a unique ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to Floyd Mayweather

Back in 2014, when the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was all the rage, 50 Cent issued a challenge to Floyd Mayweather. However, this unusual challenge was unlike the typical fare at the time.

50 Cent, while participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge himself, threw a bucketful of ice and water off his deck. He challenged the boxer to read a page from one of the Harry Potter novels.

What's more, the rapper pledged to donate $750K to any charity that Floyd Mayweather wanted under one condition. The boxing phenomenon simply had to read an entire page from Harry Potter without making a mistake:

"This is a special ASL/ELS for you, Floyd. If you can read one full page of a Harry Potter book, n***a, I will give $750,000 to whatever charitable organization you want. F**k the bucket of ice," quipped 50 Cent.

Floyd Mayweather later put his detractors in their place

Things only kicked up a notch after 50 Cent dropped a challenge for Floyd Mayweather. He eventually took to Instagram to lower the bar for Mayweather, offering him the opportunity to read 'The Cat in the Hat' instead.

However, it was Charlamagne Tha God who prompted Floyd Mayweather's response. The radio presenter and television personality dug up audiotapes of Mayweather struggling to read a radio drop for a show.

He played the tape on-air after reading the segment himself in a bid to draw a comparison between his own reading ability and Mayweather's. This seemingly prompted Mayweather to take to Twitter to issue a response to those who were disrespecting him:

"Read this $72,276,000.00. God bless," wrote Floyd Mayweather on Twitter.

With a picture of his most recent fight paycheques at the time, Floyd Mayweather reminded everyone of his success. Although he may have trouble reading, he can certainly count.

