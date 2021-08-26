"Gotcha Pre-Buys" - Jake Paul DMs Floyd Mayweather to flaunt the success of his fight against Tyron Woodley

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event reportedly has the same pre-buy level as Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view at this point during fight week.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported on the matter.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight is at the same pre-buy level right now that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV pre-buy was at this point during fight week, Most Valuable Promotions sources say. #PaulWoodley — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 25, 2021

Never one to shy away from flaunting his achievements, Jake Paul was quick to share a screenshot of a Direct Message he allegedly sent to Floyd Mayweather, saying, "Gotcha Pre-Buys." He also retweeted Marc Raimondi's post breaking the news about the pre-buys.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV is currently priced at $59.99 on Showtime for the US audience and $14.99 on FITE TV for the rest of the world. In UK and Ireland, the PPV can be purchased from BT Sport Box Office for £16.95 and €29.99, respectively.

Marc Raimondi was also present during the open workouts of the event that took place earlier today and posted a brief clip of Tyron Woodley looking sharp inside the squared circle.

Jake Paul was seen performing his unusual stretching routine and warming up before hitting the pads.

Jake Paul continues taunting Floyd Mayweather with his 'Gotcha' stunt

Jake Paul has been using the term 'Gotcha' to taunt Floyd Mayweather for a while now. The screenshot of the DM he shared if at all real, is the latest in a long line of similar jabs he has taken at the veteran pugilist ever since Jake's brother Logan Paul fought him in a boxing match in June.

At the pre-fight press conference, Jake Paul infamously ran away with Floyd Mayweather's hat saying 'Gotcha hat,' and a brawl ensued between him and the boxer's security team.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul went home with a couple of bruises and a black eye but was nonetheless proud of his antics. The video of the incident went viral, making it the topic the internet was talking about for the next few days.

Jake Paul posted 'Gotcha hat' on Twitter, went on to get a 'Gotcha hat' tattoo, and started selling 'Gotcha hat' merchandise under his name.

As for Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul retweeted a post by MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri that stated that the internet's interest in T-Wood has never been as high as it is now, ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Interest in Tyron Woodley has NEVER been as high as it is for his @JakePaul fight. These Google Trends date back to his UFC debut in 2013. The next highest peak was for his Darren Till fight in Sept. 2018, which the Paul fight has more than doubled #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/xZazECpD5y — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 25, 2021

Jake Paul has subjected Tyron Woodley to his usual trash-talk ahead of the bout, including calling the former UFC welterweight champion a 'used Bentley' while naming himself a 'Big Diesel Hummer H1 Alpha'.

