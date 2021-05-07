Jake Paul launches “gotcha hat” merchandise after an altercation with Floyd Mayweather during a press conference

The internet's problem child Jake Paul is back at it again, pushing the boundaries of someone beyond his league. During a press conference in Miami for Logan Paul's match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Jake Paul managed to pull off a move that can only be described as really brave or extremely foolish.

He stole Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s hat while the boxer was wearing it. Capitalizing on the pandemonium on the internet created by the incident, Jake Paul announced a brand new merch line called "gotcha hat." This article dives into some of the details he revealed.

Jake Paul announces new merch after an altercation with Mayweather Jr.

Squaring up to Mayweather with reporters all around, Jake Paul thought it would be a good idea to mock the undefeated champion and steal his hat mid-conversation. What followed was chaos as the two nearly threw hands at each other as Jake Paul clearly disrespected the veteran boxer.

The clip began spreading like wildfire on the internet, with people sharing memes of the incident. Not one to lose out on a great business opportunity, Jake Paul has now announced a full "gotcha" merch line:

'Gotcha' dad hat (black or white) - $25

'Gotcha' trucker hat (black or white) - $25

'Gotcha' Snapback (black or white) - $25

'Gotcha hat' hoodie (black) - $45

'Gotcha hat' shirt (black) - $25

'Gotcha hat' Sticker (black) - $7

'Gotcha hat' mug (white) - $14

The Two types of hats available for Jake Paul fans (image via jakepaul.com)

The 24-year-old internet personality took the meme game to another level by getting a tattoo of "gotcha hat" on his leg.

Whether Mayweather will agree to fight Jake Paul remains to be seen. However, considering the ferocity with which the boxer yelled, "I'll kill him," fans are now looking forward to the two settling the score in the ring.

