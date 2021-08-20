Jake Paul reveals what made him steal Floyd Mayweather's hat

Jake Paul has explained why he decided to steal Floyd Mayweather's hat prior to the undefeated boxer's fight with his brother Logan Paul.

During an interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Paul stated that it was an impulsive decision and he only stole the hat after Mayweather had brought the younger Paul brother into the conversation.

Jake Paul made it clear that his initial decision was to be at the Hard Rock Stadium as an audience member, while his brother Logan and Mayweather engaged in a face-off.

Once Mayweather brought Jake Paul's name into the conversation, 'The Problem Child' decided to untie Mayweather's shoe.

However, Paul stated that he was fixated on taking the hat and the only way he could've done so was by getting in Mayweather's face.

"That was an impulse decision right there. I was there at the venue, you know, the press conference was happening and Floyd brought me into it. He started talking sh*t about me. So I was like, 'Okay, I was gonna stand here and be an audience member today'. But he wants to bring me into this, so I started untying his shoe while he was on stage and then I seen his hat and I was like, 'I'm gonna take that hat' and something in me just got fixated in taking his hat. And I tried a couple of different ways of taking it and then I realized the only way I was going to be able to take it is to like walk up to him and act like I was trying to do a confrontation and then just steal it. I legitimately thought I was going to get away."

Check out Jake Paul's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring on August 29 in a huge showdown against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The fight will be Paul's fourth professional bout and he will aim to remain unbeaten inside the squared circle.

