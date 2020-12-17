List of all radio stations added to GTA Online in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC

GTA Online's latest title update, Cayo Perico Heist, not only brings new gameplay elements but is also the biggest musical update to the game in its history.

The sonic experience of the GTA franchise has been one of its strongest aspects, with players being able to recall exact locations and moments just through the soundtrack alone.

The soundtrack of a GTA game almost becomes a character of its own, with players having spent a lot of time listening to the numerous radio stations. GTA Online, being the ever-evolving gaming product that it is, gives way for Rockstar to add new music to the game through DLCs.

While the games previously began to sound dated in terms of music choices, Rockstar can keep the musical experience fresh through updates such as these.

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist brings 3 new radio stations to the game as well as new music for existing radio stations.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: List of all radio stations added to the game

1) Kult FM 99.1

Kult 99.1 FM (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

Kult FM 99.1 is hosted by none other than the iconic frontman of The Strokes and The Voidz, Julian Casablancas. The radio station consists of some of the most revolutionary alternative music from Manchester such as Joy Division and New Order.

Apart from hosting the station, Casablancas has also curated the music for the radio station in GTA Online. The tracklist is as eclectic as they come and features music from different eras and styles, blending Danzig with LL Cool J.

Tracklist:

Going Back to Cali by LL Cool J (1987) So It Goes by Nick Lowe (1976) Too Much Money by Automatic (2019) Age of Consent by New Order (1983) Eisbär by Grauzone (1980) She's Lost Control by Joy Division (1979) Many Tears Ago by Connie Francis (1960) Drab Measure by Crack Cloud (2016) The Adults Are Talking by The Strokes (2020) TV Casualty by Misfits (1978) Deep by Danzig (1996) Liebe Auf Den Ersten Blick by DAF (1981) Faceless by A Certain Ratio (1979) Tainted Love by Gloria Jones (1965) Girls and Boys by Viagra Boys (2020) Time Bomb by Ramones (1983) Left Me Lonely by MC Shan Feat. TJ Swan (1987) Where No Eagles Fly by The Voidz (2014) Rock and Roll by The Velvet Underground (1970) Human Fly by The Cramps (1978) Baby I Love You So by Colourbox (1986) Down On The Street by The Stooges (1970) It's Yours by T La Rock (1984) On the Level by Mac Demarco (2017) Raga Madhuvanti by Charanjit Singh (1982) Four Shadows by Ariel Pink (2014) Pool Song by Lea Porcelain (2020) Take Down The House by Promiseland (2017) Hard to Explain by The Strokes (2001) Alien Crime Lord by The Voidz (2020)

2) Still Slipping Los Santos

Still Slipping Los Santos (Image via GTAwiki Fandom)

One of the newer radio stations in GTA Online, Still Slipping Los Santos, will be hosted by iconic UK DJ Joy Orbison. The station will actually require some work from the player as broken antennas of the radio station must be repaired in order to enjoy the music on offer.

There are a total of 10 broken antennas spread through Los Santos, which the player can repair to gain GTA$ and RP.

The music focuses on bringing a thumping bass n' drum flavor to GTA Online, along with some house and techno for good measure.

Tracklist:

Mad About Bars by Kwengface No Rap Cap by M1llionz Party Popper by Backroad Gee ft. Ambush & Pa Salieu Shower Hour by Waifer Movements by K.O. & Joy Orbison Mad Friday by Rap Presence: Martin by Thomas Bush Submission by Poison Anna Feediback by Mr. Mankwa Not Modular by Mr. Mitch The Devil's Dance by Josi Devil A Wah! by Kemikal Coyp by Joy Orbison Sparky by Cruel Santino Hi Press (Dub) by Robert Fleck No Warning by Pa Salieu ft. Boy Boy Almost Blue by L U C Y Elephant Man by Time Cow & RTkal Cayendo (Sango Remix) by Frank Ocean No Love by DJ Scud Trimmers (Instinct Remix) by Frankel & Harper Givin' Up On Love by Horsepower Productions Shippuden by Blanco Polar by Pearly Digdim DJ 2016 by Byano DJ Operation by Instinct Whip (Acapella) by K.O. Pieces Of 8 by Overmono Bromley by Joy Orbison & Overmono Babylon Can't Roll by Mez Joyride by Spooky Bizzle Wealthy Humans by Céline Gillain

3) The Music Locker Radio

The Music Locker Radio (GTA Wiki Fandom)

The hottest new nightclub in GTA Online features some of the most essential sets from Kleinemusic, Moodyman, and Palm Trax. The music will also be heard on the airwaves in GTA Online through The Music Locker radio station.

The nightclub features some really infectious tunes and hypnotic techno rhythms. The tracklist depends on the set currently playing inside of the actual nightclub in GTA Online.

4) New music for FlyLO FM and Worldwide FM

Rockstar is also looking to update existing radio stations in GTA Online, with new mixes for both FlyLO FM as well as Worldwide FM.

FlyLO FM features some new mixes from FlyLo himself as well as some truly revolutionary music from artists such as the great MF Doom and Madlib. The radio station has always been a favorite of the GTA Online community.

Worldwide FM isn't one to stay behind on new music, with brilliant new tracks from the up-and-coming Texas trio of Khruangbin as well as music from Kamasi Washington and BADBADNOTGOOD.

Complete updated tracklist will be made available in the upcoming days.