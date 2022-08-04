5 reasons why GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is the best update so far

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online has finally made the majority of fans appreciate Rockstar Games and how they are handling this decade-old title.

It has almost become a trend to hate whatever new thing Rockstar Games brings to GTA Online, but this update did the opposite and single-handedly regained the faith fans had for the franchise.

There are several reasons for this, particularly with this update. Therefore, this article will focus on five of the most important reasons why the Criminal Enterprise update is one of the finest, if not the best update that Rockstar Games has ever released.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Criminal Enterprises' addition to GTA Online shows Rockstar is open to community feedback

1) Many quality-of-life improvements

Quality-of-life improvements are features that players might not notice at first, but their influence on the gameplay is immense. This update brought many such changes to the title, making the gameplay more accessible and engaging.

Furthermore, tweaks such as a better way to consume snacks and equip armor in the game was something that players were expecting from Rockstar Games to implement for a while. Thus, this update finally proved that the developers are listening to fans.

2) New content

This update also brought some highly anticipated new content with it, such as an entirely new Contact mission that lets players become IAA agents.

This was another welcome development since many gamers had been hoping for missions involving the IAA agency, which has been in the GTA universe for quite some time.

Furthermore, new cars, items, and even clothing have been added to the game with this update, which has surely made most of the players happy. Furthermore, the update will continue to add even more new content in the coming months.

3) Expansion of Criminal Careers

Players also received new objectives for all of the criminal occupations in the game, as well as reward boosts, which have been well-received.

Currently, criminal careers are an important part of making money, especially passive income. As a result, players are having a greater time grinding with new missions to do and more features to dabble in.

4) Increased payouts for the heists

Heists are a critical part of the GTA Online experience, and for many, they are also the selling point for this game. Most players will agree that the inclusion of Heist missions in the game was one of the best decisions Rockstar Games has made.

But that was almost a decade ago, so it is poetic that the Criminal Enterprises update gave Heist missions new energy by providing players with bigger payouts.

Now, more players will be willing to join Heist setup missions than ever before because of this increase in rewards. This is arguably the most valuable addition this update has made to GTA Online, which has taken this update to a next level.

5) Oppressor Mk II nerfed and more fan requested changes

One of the most highly discussed topics in the Grand Theft Auto Online community is the strange disconnect between what fans want from the game and what Rockstar Games has provided them with. This has resulted in heavy criticism by fans as they had always felt their opinions were never taken under consideration.

Due to this, many players have become very cynical about Rockstar Games, especially since they started promoting the use of Shark Cards, rather than fixing some of the major issues with the game.

Fortunately, the Criminal Enterprises update can be seen as a positive shift in Rockstar Games' philosophy as this update has provided almost everything that fans were asking to be included in Grand Theft Auto Online for many years.

This is clearly exemplified in Oppressor Mk II's nerf, which has become one of the most infamous weaponized vehicles in the game because of its use by griefers. Finally, this update can also be seen as a sign that Rockstar Games will be more open to fan criticism and feedback in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far