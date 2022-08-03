5 best upcoming GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars after Criminal Enterprises update

As many players enjoy the newest Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online, Rockstar Games has already released another patch note which reveals the names of the upcoming Podium and Prize vehicles.

Since the release of this update, Rockstar Games has been quite active in releasing new content for GTA Online players, and even mentioned that more cars will be introduced in the coming months. The latest patch notes clearly demonstrate to the community that they have already begun this process of bringing more content to the game.

Here are five of the best upcoming podium and prize vehicles that players should look out for in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five of the best upcoming Podium and Prize vehicles that GTA Online players should know about

5) Vagrant (Prize Ride)

The Vagrant is a versatile buggy that players can find a lot of use for during off-road travel. The vehicle itself is based on the real-life Ariel Nomad.

The vehicle's design is similar to that of the Dune Buggy, but because of its size and a body mostly covered in thick metal framing, players can expect more protection.

For its class, it is a very good vehicle, especially if players value excellent acceleration and top speed. Furthermore, it has good handling and does not easily spin out. Braking is also effective and players won't have trouble controlling it when they are driving on uneven surfaces.

4) Tempesta (Podium Ride)

Tempesta is a pretty sweet looking supercar capable of seating two. The car is primarily based on the Lamborghini Huracan, but it also has many aspects that are taken from other Lamborghini vehicles as well.

The Tempesta is an all-rounder that beginner drivers in the game will especially love as driving it feels very easy and accessible. It boasts amazing acceleration and an enthralling top speed that will surely make it many players' favorite car in the game.

It also has a hefty and powerful engine sound that will definitely grab the attention of other racers in GTA Online.

3) Osiris (Prize Ride)

Osiris is a supercar in GTA Online which looks like a combination of the Pagani Huayra and the Ferrari LaFerrari. This unique combination gives it a slick esthetic that many players will find very appealing.

Its design is extremely aerodynamic, further complementing its top speed and acceleration. It also has amazing handling and players will be able to take sharp turns with relative ease.

But the most interesting part of this car is that it has amazing off-road performances as well, and can be strangely used as an alternative to the Dune Buggy if players want to drive on dirt roads in style.

2) Flash GT (Prize Ride)

The Flash GT is a different-looking rally car that is heavily based upon the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. This is the perfect car for GTA Online racers who love to take part in rallies. Its design provides players with a huge body and large mesh grille that is just designed to conquer dirt roads.

It has top-notch acceleration and players can also expect an insane amount of grip from this vehicle. It won't spin out very easily, making it very reliable on top of all of this.

Finally, the majority of players will agree that even though this car does not have a pretty design, it feels very satisfying to drive.

1) Paragon R (Podium Ride)

This is one of the most attractive cars in the game since it is based on the fabulous 2018 Bentley Continental GT. Even if players don't see anything beautiful about its design, this vehicle's distinctive headlights are guaranteed to catch their attention.

Furthermore, it is also one of the best performing cars in the sports class and provides players with flexible handling and amazing top speed.

