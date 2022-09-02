How does the Vigero ZX compare to other muscle cars in GTA Online?

The Vigero ZX is the new fastest car in GTA Online, but only when it has HSW modifications enabled (157.5 mph). Naturally, that makes it the best muscle car in the game. Not to mention, it's still serviceable without HSW modifications.

Players wanted another car based on the Chevrolet Camaro for a long time. Hence, it's not surprising that this new vehicle got a ton of hype when it was first revealed. Unlike other new automobiles that tend to be rather unremarkable in GTA Online, the Vigero ZX is absolutely worth its cost.

The Vigero ZX is an excellent muscle car in GTA Online

Broughy1322 decided to mark all of the relevant stats for the new GTA Online cars that he's missed since his brief hiatus. One of which is the recent Vigero ZX, which is the most recent vehicle to be introduced in GTA Online. Here are some important stats for gamers to know:

Top speed (no HSW): 125 mph (7th place for Muscle cars)

125 mph (7th place for Muscle cars) Top speed (with HSW): 157.5 mph (it's the fastest car in the game, regardless of vehicle class)

157.5 mph (it's the fastest car in the game, regardless of vehicle class) Lap time (no HSW): 1:06.249

1:06.249 Lap time (HSW): 1:02.546 (first for Muscle cars)

Using this new vehicle is practically a must-have for any serious Muscle car race. The only other Muscle car with an HSW upgrade is the Arbiter GT, which is 16.25 mph slower than the Vigero ZX. No other non-HSW option in this vehicle class comes close to these high top speeds.

Buying the Vigero ZX in GTA Online

The Vigero ZX, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans of this vehicle can choose to buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. Considering that it's the fastest automobile in the entire game, that's a justified price. The HSW upgrade costs an additional $385,000, making the grand total $2,332,000.

Several other fast cars cost more than that, so paying $2,332,000 is fair for what is the fastest automobile in the game. Of course, some players might just buy it solely for its aesthetic. Either way, the process is done the exact same way.

In case some players forgot, they can only put the HSW modifications on vehicles in the next-gen consoles. As a result, this option isn't available for PS4, Xbox One, or PC owners, leading to this vehicle being less worthwhile on those platforms.

Still, it's the de facto fastest car on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Much of the playerbase has moved to those ports due to them having extra features over the older consoles. Hence, this article primarily focuses on the viability of this vehicle on the next-gen consoles.

Closing thoughts

It's a great car to drive (Image via Rockstar Games)

A good-looking vehicle that's exceptionally fast is an easy purchase for most GTA Online players. The viability of the Vigero ZX's performance in races will depend on whether the player is on an old-gen console or a next-gen one. If it's the former, then it's not a necessity to buy.

However, players on the next-gen consoles should absolutely consider purchasing this vehicle. The fastest car in the game feels great to drive, and it's even available for free for GTA+ members (including the HSW upgrade).

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Vigero ZX? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul