It won't take gamers long to figure out how to mute players in GTA Online on the PS5. They only have to do the following:

Pause the game (using the in-game pause, which is the button above square). Head to the "Online" section. Select the problematic player. Select the "Toggle Mute" option.

This method can be undone through the same steps should one wish to hear from that player once again. It can also be done multiple times in a single lobby if one desires to silence numerous players.

Alternatively, they can silence everybody through the Interaction Menu. To do that, do the following:

Bring up the Interaction Menu by holding down the touchpad. Go down toward "Voice Chat." Change it from "Everyone" to either "Crew," "Friends," "Crew + Friends," or "No-one."

Like the previous method, one can undo all of this by repeating the steps. For example, change it to "Everyone" to listen to everybody again.

Note: Any other microphone that the player plans to use will have a different way to disable it. This method is solely for the standard DualSense controller that most PS5 players will have.

Here is how one can mute other players in GTA Online on the PS5

Muting players in GTA Online on the PS5 is easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

One should know that the process of muting another player will leave them vulnerable to any potential attack. Hence, they should either have Passive Mode on or be in a location where other players can't attack them. Remember, pausing the game in GTA Online doesn't pause it for everybody.

Muting somebody is easy. It depends on which method the player wishes to utilize. Their options are:

Muting player or a few of them: Go to "Online" in the pause menu and select "Toggle Mute" on them.

Go to "Online" in the pause menu and select "Toggle Mute" on them. To mute the whole lobby: Change the "Voice Chat" option from the Interaction Menu to "No-one." Hold down the touchpad to see the Interaction Menu.

How do I mute myself in GTA Online on the PS5?

The DualSense Controller has an option to act as a mic (Image via Sony)

One problem that PS5 players might also run into in GTA Online is because other gamers can hear them. It might not seem obvious to some players, but the standard DualSense Controller has a built-in microphone.

It's always on by default, which means that other players in the lobby can hear everything that's happening in one's room.

Disabling it is easy, as the player only has to press a button on the bottom of the DualSense controller. It will turn orange, signaling that the player's mic is now turned off.

