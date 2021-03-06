GTA Online is absolutely unparalleled when it comes to user experience. Over the years, the virtual world has stacked up enough content to attract crime enthusiasts and retain die-hard fans.

An online lobby often consists of 30 players in GTA Online, and as is with every multiplayer game, the session can often get super taxing. This is especially true when it's filled with annoying loudmouths who are always trying to get a rise from fellow players.

It's also not uncommon for GTA Online players to have to deal with people who exploit the destructive power of the Oppressor MK II and missile launchers to kill other players off for no reason. They do this just to increase their kill counts, which serve little to no purpose in GTA Online.

Amidst total anarchy and chaos, the player may feel that an overly loud GTA Online lobby is tainting their experience. After all, one can only get through so many sadistic jabs before giving in, which might result in an online brawl or one player leaving the lobby altogether.

Luckily, GTA Online allows players to turn off other players' voices and enjoy the game in peace, without wanting to rip out someone's vocal cords. This article explains how players can mute other gamers in GTA Online.

How to mute people in GTA Online

To mute individual players in chat, here's what players need to do:

Advertisement

Player Menu Option

Move through the Pause Menu

Find a tag called 'Online'

Scroll down and select 'Players'

Select one loudmouth player at a time and select 'options'

Then find "Toggle Mute' and turn it on.

Voice Chat option

Find the interaction menu

Select 'Voice chat'

Select the group you want to be able to hear from

If a GTA Online lobby has completely dissolved into chaos, the player can always play out the missions in passive mode, where other players won't be able put a dent in their enjoyment.

Muting other players in GTA Online allows users to play out their missions and quests in peace, without being aggravated into violence by annoying players, whose sole intention is getting a reaction out of other people playing the game.