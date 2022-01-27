How to mute annoying players in GTA Online

GTA Online thankfully gives gamers the option to mute annoying players. There are two main ways to do this: Muting the entire lobby through the interactive menu or muting a specific individual through the in-game pause menu.

Either method works depending on whether one wants to silence a group of players or just a single problematic one. There are several reasons why somebody would wish to mute another gamer in GTA Online.

It's easy to unmute players, too, so one doesn't have to worry about accidentally muting somebody.

Here is how you can mute annoying players in GTA Online

The first method is for players who wish to mute an entire lobby. They can follow these steps:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Scroll down to "Chat." Change that value to "No-one" if one doesn't want to listen to an entire lobby. Alternatively, changing it to "Friends," "Crew," or "Crew + Friends" can suffice.

The second method is ideal for gamers who wish to silence a particular player but not the whole lobby. This can be done by following these steps:

Pause the game. Head to "ONLINE." Go to "Players." Find the annoying player and select their name. Use the "Toggle Mute" option.

Unmuting somebody is pretty easy, as it involves the player going through the same steps. To unmute someone using the first method, one should change the "Chat" option to "Everyone." In the second method, use the "Toggle Unmute" option.

Why some GTA Online players prefer to mute others

One usually can't force another player to stop talking (Image via Rockstar Games)

It can seem strange to some players that one would willingly wish to silence others in a game as chaotic as GTA Online. However, it becomes more readily apparent when one is in a lobby full of other annoying players, which there is no shortage of in this game.

Whether it's racial slurs or other questionable behavior, there's often a reason for players not wanting to listen to them. It's better to ignore them than to constantly bait them, especially if one is provoked by whatever they're doing.

It's much easier to use one of the previous two methods than to swap to another lobby. Choosing to mute somebody in GTA Online is also much easier than going through the hassle of blocking them on the Rockstar Social Club or the console equivalents.

