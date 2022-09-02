Is the Ocelot Locust a worthy vehicle in GTA Online in 2022? Exploring speed, customization options, and more

GTA is all about cars, and it gives a wealth of choice to choose from. There are a lot of vehicles in the game that's worth the money. With GTA Online's different racing modes, arena wars and missions/heists, they are widely used throughout the game.

The podium car this week is the Ocelot Locust. While players can always buy their choice of cars, some of them are available on the podium at the casino, or as prize cars and GTA+ members can get a new vehicle this way for free every month. Since the Ocelot is up on the podium this week, let's take a look at whether it's worth getting in the first place.

Ocelot Locust is GTA Online's Casino Podium car this week

Cost and upgrades

The Ocelot Locust is also available from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport for $1,625,000. It is a high-performing car powered by a V8 engine, like the Elegy RH8. It also has a 6-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drivetrain. The engine sounds very similar to the Cheburek and the Stinger.

A full armor upgrade for the car costs $50,000. Racing brakes will cost $35,000 while the Level 4 EMS upgrade will set players back by $33,500. The total cost for a complete upgrade will cost $365,000.

Build - Interior and exterior

The car's interior makes it look a lot like an advanced go-kart that's bigger in size, with a very barebones body. Its exterior design is inspired from the Lotus 3-Eleven. There's a lot of carbon-fibre texture around the car and the interior. There's also an optional padded, roll-cage modification available for the open-top variant.

Performance

The Ocelot has a very good top-speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h once fully upgraded, allowing it to easily cruise through the roads. It understeers a lot when taking corners aggressively, which tends to slide it around on any surface and might make players spin off tracks or roads quite often.

The car's straight line speed isn't that impressive either, when compared to other cars in the price range. The car's fastest GTA Online track time record was 1:04.932.

Ocelot Locust has a very stiff chassis which causes the car's wheels to lift up and players are sent on a two-wheel drive when cornering aggressively. This only happens when the car is not armored. This is subdued a little when the car is fully armored and the weight is more balanced across the car.

Is the Ocelot Locust worth the hype?

The car will be on the podium at the Casino this week. So, if players can get lucky with the spinning the wheel and win the car, they can go ahead and spend another $300K on the upgrades to get it optimized. Otherwise, buying the Ocelot Locust outright from the GTA Online website would not be a wise choice.

The car is also an open-top model, so taking it to a gunfight will get players killed easily. It cannot withstand more than one missile or a sticky bomb, even with a 100% armor upgrade. Since there are better options available in the same price range, it is not often recommended given its shortcomings.

Ocelot Pariah is a better alternative in GTA Online as it costs a bit less than the Locust and has a much better overall performance with improved looks. Apart from it, other alternates that cost sub-million dollars are the Banshee 900R and the Pegassi Zentorno.

