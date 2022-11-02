According to a prominent GTA Online leaker, November 3 will be a very significant day for various reasons. Twitter user @TezFunz2 regularly monitors what's going on with the game. He recently talked about a potential leak regarding the next update. There are only two remaining drip fed vehicles for the Criminal Enterprises update, and there should be major DLC content right around the corner.

GTA Online players should mark their calendars for November 3. This article will list a few reasons why. It will also discuss ongoing rumors concerning the next update and what players can expect. Halloween might be over, but the holiday season is about to begin.

Leakers believe that GTA Online players should look forward to what November 3 brings

Potential heist challenge, the next GTA+ update

Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release. This Thursday, a new GTA+ event will start, possibly alongside the new Heist Challenge, and the end date should reflect when we should expect the next #GTAOnline update to release.

@TezFunz2 is waiting for Rockstar Games to announce the GTA+ membership rewards for November. These typically run for the entire month in GTA Online. However, the next weekly update won't take place until Thursday, which is where November 3 comes into play.

Rockstar isn't going to drop a major DLC update without some buildup. @TezFunz2 believes that players can get some answers with the end date for the latest GTA+ event. Rockstar will have to reveal a specific deadline so GTA Online players know when to collect these bonuses.

Last year's Contract DLC update took place in December, so it's only natural to believe that history will repeat itself this year. GTA Online players should wait and see what happens in the next few weeks.

Heists: Pacific Standard Sweater + Pacific Standard Varsity

Doomsday Heist: Cliffford Hoodie + Cliffford Varsity

Casino Heist: The Diamond Strike Vest + The Diamond Casino Varsity

Island Heist: Strickler Hat + Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022.

rewards most likely for the challenge
Heists: Pacific Standard Sweater + Pacific Standard Varsity
Doomsday Heist: Cliffford Hoodie + Cliffford Varsity
Casino Heist: The Diamond Strike Vest + The Diamond Casino Varsity
Island Heist: Strickler Hat + Sinsimito Cuban Shirt
#GTAOnline

Although it's not confirmed, November 3 could also bring Heist Challenges back into the fold. This was already leaked a few days ago by @TezFunz2. Another verified leaker by the name of @WildBrick 42 speculates the following rewards:

Pacific Standard Heist (Pacific Standard Sweater and Pacific Standard Varsity)

(Pacific Standard Sweater and Pacific Standard Varsity) Doomsday Heist (Clifford Hoodie and Clifford Varsity)

(Clifford Hoodie and Clifford Varsity) Diamond Casino Heist (Diamond Strike Vest and Diamond Casino Varsity)

(Diamond Strike Vest and Diamond Casino Varsity) Cayo Perico Heist (Strickler Hat and Sinsimito Cuban Shirt)

Rockstar is definitely getting ready for this particular event. It's already been in the game's files for quite a while now. The good news is that GTA Online players likely won't have to wait long to find out more.

Heist Challenges are newsworthy additions to the game but not enough to wait more than a month for. It will likely show up this week or the next, rather than with the next big DLC update. @TezFunz2 believes that players should keep an eye out for November 3, just in case something happens by then.

What could the next update bring?

Rockstar has become very comfortable with their musical connections lately, judging by their recent collaborations with Dr. Dre. According to @TezFunz2, GTA Online players could potentially be able to make their own music very soon.

Dataminers have reason to believe this might be the case. Twitter user @Monkeypolice188 recently looked through audio data to find something called "dlc_lp." Presumably, the initials "lp" would stand for "let's play." Custom beats are a very exciting prospect to consider.

Not much else is known regarding what to expect in the next month or so. Nonetheless, many players will likely get a chance to show off their musical talent.

