What’s left for GTA Online drip fed cars in Criminal Enterprises update?

The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update still has two vehicles that need to be drip fed after Halloween. In the past few months, Rockstar Games has released several brand-new vehicles as part of weekly updates.

Whether it's the Obey 10F or the Weevil Custom, Rockstar did put a lot of effort into them. Many car enthusiasts are still waiting for the last few drip-fed vehicles.

GTA Online players likely won't have to wait all that long. There are only a few unreleased vehicles left in the Criminal Enterprises update. However, these are only variations of previously released vehicles. Nonetheless, some players may find a use for these specific models.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises only has a few cars left to be drip fed after Halloween

What's left for the update?

Liam 🎃 @billsyliamgta @AB6M_1 @TezFunz2 No. The following Benny's upgrades have not been released: Obey 10F Widebody and the Sentinel Classic Widebody. @AB6M_1 @TezFunz2 No. The following Benny's upgrades have not been released: Obey 10F Widebody and the Sentinel Classic Widebody.

Let it be known that Twitter user @TezFunz2 is a reliable leaker within the GTA Online community. He had already leaked the vehicles at the start of the Criminal Enterprises update. Due to the process of elimination, here are the remaining vehicles that haven't been released yet.

Obey 10F Widebody

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

As their names suggest, these are the widebody variations of their original counterparts. They need to be converted to Benny's Original Motor Works. Here are the leaked prices for each vehicle:

Obey 10F Widebody : $575,000

: $575,000 Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody: $700,000

The next update for GTA Online will likely happen after these drip fed vehicles have been released. Players should be on the lookout for the next few weeks. There are only a few cars left to go in the Criminal Enterprises update.

Obey 10F Widebody

This is the wider version of the powerful Obey 10F. Players might remember that the vehicle was released in the early days of the Criminal Enterprises update. Of course, the main difference lies within the fenders.

It's heavily influenced by the real-world Audi R8 (4S), albeit heavily modified for GTA Online purposes. Like most sports coupes, the 10F Widebody uses a V12 engine. The main difference is that it uses rear wheel driving.

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

As the name suggests, the Sentinel Classic Widebody is a wider version of the Sentinel Classic, which is yet another variation of the original Sentinel. This vehicle seems to have a lot of different models in GTA Online.

Based on the BMW M3 E30 LTO, this custom vehicle has modified fenders, a flattened skirt, and a sports car spoiler. Of course, players will likely be able to change it once they drive into a local auto shop.

The next big update should be right around the corner

Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release. This Thursday, a new GTA+ event will start, possibly alongside the new Heist Challenge, and the end date should reflect when we should expect the next #GTAOnline update to release.

GTA Online updates typically release several drip-fed vehicles over the course of a few months. Once all the vehicles have been made available for purchase, it usually indicates that the current update is drawing to a close.

@TezFunz2 recently tweeted how players should keep an eye out for next Thursday, since the game will reset to the latest weekly update. More importantly, GTA+ will have new rewards for the month of November.

Players should have a good idea on when to expect the next update, presumably in time for the winter season. At the very least, they don't have to wait that long.

