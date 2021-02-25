5 best custom builds players can buy in Benny’s Original Motor Works in GTA Online

Benny's Original Motor Works is a great place for players to get good custom builds for certain vehicles in GTA Online.

It should be noted that Benny's Original Motor Works is not available in the Xbox 360 or the PS3 versions of GTA Online in the same vein that most updates aren't. It is unfortunate, but it also means players on more advanced consoles can enjoy the custom builds that Benny's Original Motor Works has to offer in GTA Online.

Also, not all vehicles can be used in this custom workshop. Players often have to pay a fee for upgrading certain automobiles into their custom variants. It does make these vehicles more expensive, but it also allows players to sell them for a slightly higher price if they get bored of it. The best custom builds are often more practical compared to other vehicles of a similar price, so this list is dedicated to the pragmatic GTA Online player.

Five of the best custom builds players can buy in Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online

#5 - Principe Diabolus Custom

Image via GTA Wiki

Players often forget that a few motorcycle options are customizable within Benny's Original Motor Works. Compared to the Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom, the Principe Diabolus Custom is much faster, as it can go up to 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h). It is a bit more pricey, but not so much so that a player couldn't afford it.

The regular Principe Diabolus only costs $169,000, and its upgraded custom build only costs $245,000. For a total of $414,000, it is actually quite a steal. It isn't a must-have purchase by any stretch, but it is a solid option for fans of customization.

#4 - Pfister Comet Retro Custom

Image via Shark R (YouTube)

The Comet was often seen as one of the fancier vehicles of yesteryear. It worked terrifically in older GTA titles, but it never lived up to its former glory in GTA Online. It should be noted that the Pfister Comet Retro Custom doesn't fix its modern problems, but it still improves upon the original vehicle in noticeable ways.

The total cost is $745,000, as the regular Pfister Comet is only $100,000, and the upgrade costs $645,000. One of the best aspects of the Pfister Comet Reto Custom that some players might enjoy is its superb handling. Its handling stat is noticeably better than all other custom builds a player can get from Benny's Original Motor Works.

#3 - Bravado Banshee 900R

Image via Supercars Gallery

In terms of sheer coolness factor, there is a case to be made regarding the Bravado Banshee 900R being the coolest among them all. The Banshee was a staple among top-end vehicles in past GTA titles, so it was a bit of a shame to see it fall into mediocrity in GTA Online. The Bravado Banshee only costs a paltry sum of $105,000, which is quite low compared to other noteworthy vehicles in GTA Online. Upgrading it only costs $565,000, making the total cost $670,000.

The Bravado Banshee 900R can go up to a respectable 131 mph (210.82 km/h), making it one of the best custom builds a player can acquire from Benny's Original Motor Works (and the fastest). Even if it is one of the more practical options available, there are subjective elements involving the Bravado Banshee 900R that make it ooze charisma and coolness in GTA Online.

#2 - Truffade Nero Custom

Image via GTA Wiki

If top speed is a player's only concern, the Truffade Nero Custom is one of the best custom builds a player can get from Benny's Original Motor Works. GTA Online has plenty of faster vehicles (especially in the Supercar category the Truffade Nero Custom comes from). Still, some of them look too ugly and wonky for a player's taste.

After all, players don't go to Benny's Original Motor Works for efficiency. Rather, they enjoy the optional content something like Benny's Original Motor Works can bring to them. In the case of the Truffade Nero Custom, it is one of the fastest custom vehicles in GTA Online. The price of the regular Truffade Nero is $1,440,000, while the upgrade itself costs $605,000, making the total $2,045,000.

#1 - Progen Itali GTB Custom

Image via GTA Wiki

Purchasing the original Progen Itali GTB for $1,189,000 may seem steep, but its upgrade is only $495,000 (making the full price $1,684,000). This custom vehicle isn't too different from its original incarnation, but it does technically have the best overall stats out of all the possible options. Its speed and acceleration are good, even if it isn't the most practical in the current metagame of GTA Online (then again, no custom car from Benny's Original Motor Works is).

One thing that players often overlook with the Progen Itali GTB Custom is how good it looks with its various recolors. It can look more like a sleek racecar than some of the actual racecars in GTA Online, and that's saying something. Its top speed of 127 mph (204.39 km/h) is also quite respectable.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.