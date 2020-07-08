GTA 6: Iconic cars that should return to the game

The GTA franchise has presented the video-game community with some of the most iconic vehicles.

Here are some of the most iconic cars that should make a comeback in GTA 6.

(Picture Credits: Pinterest)

Over the past two decades, the GTA franchise has presented the video-game community with some of the most iconic vehicles, thereby highlighting Rockstar Games' immaculate attention to detail.

The cars in GTA games have a defined lineage and you can trace them back to earlier models of cars from games set in a previous era. For example, the Comet in GTA Vice City is also seen in GTA 5, but because it is set in 2013, the model from the 80s saw a significant remake and upgrade.

These are a series of iconic vehicles that should make a return to GTA 6. With reports of the next game being set in the 80s, fans would love a retro version of these cars.

5 iconic cars that should make a return in GTA 6

5) Grotti Cheetah

Grotti Cheetah in GTA Online

First appearing in GTA Vice City, the Cheetah is one of the most ferocious cars in the game. Quick, sleek and aggressive, the car lives up to its namesake and is one of the most beloved vehicles among GTA fans.

The car was seen in GTA Online, with a significant rework of the classic model. Fans would love to see this back in GTA 6 as it fits perfectly with the retro-wave aesthetic.

4) Ubermacht Sentinel

The Sentinel

The BMW-inspired Sentinel is a deceptively fast car and appears to be a luxury car at first glance. The Sentinel is fast and corners extremely well, making it the perfect getaway vehicle.

The Sentinel is one of the best vehicles in the series, and a rework of the car back to the 80s aesthetic would be much appreciated by fans.

3) Pfister Comet

The Comet

Perhaps no other car embodies the Miami beachside vehicle more than the Pfister Comet. It is a beautiful car that repeatedly shows up in artwork and posters of the game.

Offering decent performance, this convertible is a must-have for players who appreciate beautiful vehicles with power.

2) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic

GTA Vice City took a lot of inspiration from the classic 80s show, Miami Vice, in terms of vehicles and aesthetics. However, Grand Theft Auto Online is the game that featured the Turismo Classic, a car clearly inspired by Don Johnson's Ferrari in the show.

The car is retro-wave personified and is perhaps the most 80s-looking car, and should definitely make a comeback in GTA 6.

1) Pegassi Infernus

The Pegassi Infernus

When one talks about iconic vehicles, the first vehicle that comes to mind is the Infernus. Being front and centre in GTA Vice City, it quickly became a fan-favourite and was featured in instalments as well.

The car is one of the best blends of sheer aesthetic beauty and powerful performance.