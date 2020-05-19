GTA 5: The Fastesr Cars

There are few things in GTA 5 as satisfying as buying your first sports car and driving it past other players, who often gape at your wondrous automobile.

GTA 5 is packed with content, and a major chunk of the content is the simply staggering number of unique cars that you can order in the in-game market. You can then place the cars in your Garage to use in Free Roam or in select Heists.

If it's utility you're looking for, to use in Heists and other missions, you should be looking at getting the Kuruma. It is a bulletproof car that allows you to make a quick escape without taking any damage.

But if it is raw speed you're looking for, order one of these bad boys off the in-game online marketplace. However, be ready to shell out a lot of cash. Here are the 5 fastest cars in GTA 5.

5 fastest cars in GTA 5

#5 Overflod Entity XXR

The Overflod Entity XXR is a beast

The Overflod Entity is the most expensive car on this list, and maybe rightfully so. The car is impressively quick, and looks as flashy as a performance sports car should look. However, it is not as quick as the other cars on this list.

It is, nonetheless, a great looking car with fantastic acceleration. Its top speed might not be as high as the other cars on this list, but it is quicker coming out of corners, and reaches its top speed quicker than other cars.

Top Speed: 206.01 km/h

Price: $2,305,000

Advertisement

#4 Bravado Banshee 900R

Bravado Banshee is a pure racing machine

Taking design principles from the real life Dodge Viper, the Bravado Banshee is an insanely quick car that makes an ungodly amount of noise while tearing down Los Santos.

It not only looks similar to the Dodge Viper- it also as quick, if not quicker than its real life counterpart. Clocking in an impressive top speed, the Bravado Banshee is a must-have for quick getaways and spontaneous races in GTA: Online.

It is also the cheapest car on this list, making it a relatively easy buy.

Top Speed: 210.82 km/h

Price: $565,000

Also Read: How to Take Cover in GTA 5 PC

#3 Principe Deveste Eight

Principe Deveste Eight indeed devastates

The Principe Deveste Eight lives up to its clever pun of a name, and has a top speed that puts most other cars in the game to shame. Looking like a blend of a spacecraft and a Lamborghini, the Principe Deveste Eight is one mean car, and a must-have for a sports car collector in GTA 5.

An impressive looking car with an equally impressive price-tag, the Principe Deveste Eight is more than just a car- it's a statement.

Top Speed: 212.03 km/h

Price: $1,795,000

#2 Pfister 811

Pfister 811 is the quickest car around corners

Seeking inspiration from the real life sports car royalty, the Porsche 911, the Pfister 811 compares pretty well to its legendary counterpart. A key factor in a great sports car is its ability to hold grip through a tight corner.

There is no car that does better around a corner than the Pfister 811. With great handling and great top speed, there is hardly any room for improvement with this car.

Top Speed: 213.24 km/h

Price: $1,135,000

#1 Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is the fastest car in GTA 5

The Ocelot Pariah might not look as premium as the other cars on this list, but do not let appearances deceive you. The Ocelot Pariah will absolutely destroy the other cars on this list in a drag race in GTA 5.

Brute power and glorious acceleration sum up this car pretty well. With it taking inspiration from the McLaren P1 and perhaps a little bit of the Nissan Skyline GTR, the Ocelot Pariah ranks in as the fastest car in GTA 5.

Top Speed: 218.87 km/h

Price: $1,420,000