How to take cover in GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 on PC

GTA 5 is available for free on the Epic Games Store till the 21st of May and gamers are already diving head first into the immersive open world of Rockstar's 2013 masterpiece. This is a good time for players who played the game on release in 2013 to dive back into Los Santos and discover secrets they missed first time round or have a go at the masterful GTA: Online.

Players new to GTA 5 might find controls complex

However, there is a large section of the player base that is new to the game. The hardware requirements for the game in 2013 proved to be on the higher-end of gaming setups, but with time, gamers have access to better gaming setups for significantly lower prices.

Subsequently, they will be able to play GTA 5 on most gaming setups now, making it the perfect game to pick up for players who did not play the game on release. However, a recurring issue for new players is the complex control systems GTA 5 is infamous for.

Taking Cover in GTA 5 for PC

The default controls for GTA 5 on PC can be a little complex and uncomfortable for a lot of players and mapping the controls to your liking is something new players should look to do as soon as they start the game. Here's how you can take cover in GTA 5 for PC.

GTA 5 Control Settings

Start GTA 5 Pause the Game Select Settings Under Settings, navigate to Key Bindings Look for the control for 'Cover' Press Enter on 'Take Cover' Select the Key you want to assign to 'Take Cover'

So, the next time you're in a firefight and facing multiple enemies, to safely get behind cover, you need to follow the following steps:

Run/Walk up to the nearest chest-high wall and press the 'Take Cover' key

You can use it against walls, barrels, cars etc.

GTA 5: Cover System

