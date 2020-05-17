PUBG Mobile founder: How Brendan Greene created PUBG Mobile

Brendan Greene, Founder of PUBG

When PUBG was released on PC in the summer of 2017, there was no other game that was talked about as much. It took the gaming world by storm, and destroyed all previous records of online streams and player-base numbers.

It even unseated League of Legends and Call of Duty as the staple of online streaming on Twitch. PUBG became gaming's biggest sensation of the decade, and created an entirely new genre of Battle Royale games.

In this article, we take a brief look at PUBG's founder, and how the game came into being.

PlayerUnknown and DayZ

DayZ, the precursor to PUBG

Brendan Greene, better known now by his online alias "PlayerUnknown", was an an active member of the modder community. He modded several games, with his most popular mod being "DayZ", or "H1Z1" as it was known at the time.

The game was a mod on the popular military shooter "ARMA 2". It pitted players on a giant map against 100 other players in a survival shooter, with the play area being reduced periodically. This came to be known as the Battle Royale genre, inspired by a Japanese film of the same name.

PUBG

PUBG on PC

The "DayZ" mod became massively popular, and eventually led to the creation of PUBG, that stands for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds". The game was developed and published by the newly formed PUBG Corporation, with Brendan Greene as its CEO and Lead Developer.

The game broke several Steam records for number of downloads, and won several Game of the Year Awards. PUBG would influence the plethora of games that now exist in the Battle Royale genre, by laying out the blueprint of what an engaging Battle Royale shooter looks like.

Tencent Games and PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

After the massive success on both consoles and PC, the PUBG Corporation decided to partner with famous Chinese game publishers, Tencent Games, to release a mobile version of the game called PUBG Mobile.

Tencent Games' internal development team, the Lightspeed and Quantum Studio Group, were responsible for developing the mobile version. PUBG Mobile was released in March 2018, and instantly dominated the mobile game market. It broke the Google Play Store record for most downloads, and still holds the record for the highest player-base in all of mobile gaming.

PUBG Mobile only seems to be on the rise, with Season 13 in full swing. Players are loving the fresh content and the new additions to the map, and the future of the PUBG Corporation looks as bright as ever.

