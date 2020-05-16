Which country made PUBG Mobile? The journey of India's most-loved Battle Royale game

PUBG Mobile

Tracing the origins of PUBG Mobile: India's most-loved Battle-Royale game

Irish- born Brendan Greene is the man behind the concept of the Battle Royale game, PUBG, which is inspired by the Japanese film of the same name.

Greene is better known by his online alias "PlayerUnknown". He was the man behind "DayZ: Battle Royale", which was an insanely popular mod for the game "ARMA 2" that eventually led to PUBG, and then PUBG Mobile.

DayZ Battle Royale, precursor to PUBG (picture credits: PERICOL)

The game took the military shooter and molded it into a 100-player arena, where each player must survive and eventually outlive the other player while the circle of play reduces over time. The concept of "Battle Royale" and the genre's popularity would go on to inspire the biggest games to have come out in the last decade.

PUBG on PC (picture credits: THORNEFUL)

PUBG was a massive success on PC, easily dominating the PC gaming market the year it came out. It quickly became the most streamed game on Twitch and other streaming platforms, in the process cementing its position as one of the most successful games of all-time.

Tencent Games and its expansion into the Chinese market

PUBG Corporation Logo

After the mammoth success of PUBG on PC, the developers of the game formed the PUBG Corporation, the sole developers of the game. After their deal with Microsoft to feature PUBG as a limited-time exclusive on their XBOX One console, PUBG Corporation decided it was time to conquer the mobile gaming market.

Tencent Games

Advertisement

PUBG Corporation announced a deal with Tencent Games, a Chinese publisher with stakes in big companies like Activision, Ubisoft and EA. Tencent Games would publish and port PUBG for mobile phones with help from LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, an internal developer division of Tencent Games.

PUBG #TestServers have been updated with patch 7.2!



Check out our latest Patch Report for details on Ranked Mode, Upgraded Jerry Cans and more!



🔗 https://t.co/gIeVcXP8Ha pic.twitter.com/e8wYaCMoPq — PUBG (@PUBG) May 13, 2020

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Who is TSM-Entity Neyoo?

Success of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

It can be argued that PUBG Mobile was as huge, if not more successful, on mobile than on PC and consoles. It became one of the most played games on mobile phones of all-time. The game offered players a console or PC level game without any expensive hardware required to play the game.

PUBG was a gaming experience users had not seen before on a mobile phone. The sheer in-depth gameplay it offered was unrivalled on the platform by any other game in the market. Tencent Games, in the process became one of the biggest publishers in the mobile gaming market.

PUBG Mobile continues to maintain its streak of domination in the country and is looking to increase its player base with exciting new additions to the map and weapon list.