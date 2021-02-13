From flying motorbikes to deadly slam trucks to futuristic cars, GTA Online has it all.

The game was released nearly a decade ago, but it's just as popular today as it was back then. Many factors contribute to the ever-growing popularity of the franchise.

Still, much of the joy of playing the game in an online lobby boils down to all the vehicles that Rockstar keeps introducing.

This article takes a look at the top 3 fastest cars in GTA Online.

Top 3 fastest cars in GTA Online:

#3 Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is essentially an upgraded variant of the original Banshee, which has made an appearance in almost every Grand Theft Auto series.

The car boasts a sturdy and classical design that compliments its one-of-a-kind name and is the epitome of timeless style.

When it comes to speed and performance, the Bravado Banshee sets the bar high. Recorded at a top speed of 107 mph, the vehicle performs really well for a civilian supercar. The Bravado Banshee also boasts high acceleration as well as smooth handling.

When upgraded, the car experiences a significant improvement in performance as well as speed. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee produces a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

It can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.

#2 The Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is a two-door supercar introduced to GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, launched on June 28th, 2016.

The car essentially takes after the Porsche 918, while the rear lights and rear fascia take inspiration from the Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is the fastest Super Car in GTA Online.

The Pfister 811 is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online, especially if the player loves beating friends and fellow players in impromptu races on long straights.

The Pfister 811 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000.

#1 Ocelot Pariah

The popular Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online takes the appearance of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, this lightning-fast car has absolutely no match in GTA Online. The Ocelot Pariah can also be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration in GTA Online. EMS Engine Upgrade 4 turns the Ocelot Pariah into the fastest land beast in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h.

The Ocelot Pariah can be bought from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.