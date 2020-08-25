GTA Online: 5 fastest Super cars after the Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online, in 2020, nearly seven years since the game's release, has not only managed to retain a major portion of its player base but also add to it in a big way. Rockstar has been able to keep things exciting and fresh by way of updates and regular content additions.

One of the core aspects of the GTA Online experience is the vast collection of cars. Cars and other vehicles are front and center in GTA Online to incentivize players to play more and make enough cash to buy the best ones.

Supercars are some of the most appealing vehicles in the game, courtesy to their usually visually stunning appearances, and occasionally, over the top performance and the necessary bells and whistles.

Here are the fastest cars in GTA Online that come under the 'Supercar' category.

Five fastest supercars in GTA Online (Top Speed)

5) Bravado Banshee 900R

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Obtained after upgrading the regular Banshee in Benny's Original Motorworks.

Price: $565,000

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

The Banshee 900R is a custom variant of the regular Bravado Banshee, that can be customized in Benny's Original Motorworks shop in GTA Online. The top speed and acceleration are increased drastically after upgrading the car, and the value also rises significantly.

(image credits: gtabase)

4) Principe Deveste Eight

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $1,795,000

Top Speed: 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

The Principe Deveste Eight is one of the most widely discussed cars across GTA Online fan forums and subreddits. Some praise the car's great performance, while others call into question its massive price tag.

However, the car is one of the best buys in the supercar category in GTA Online, and can provide a lot of value for money. The vehicle is capable of blisteringly quick speeds on straights, and is just as nimble around corners.

(image credits: gtabase)

3) Pfister 811

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $1,135,000

Top Speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

The Pfister 811 has always ranked near the fastest cars in any category, and rightfully so. The Pfister 811 is speedy, but has a slight trade-off in terms of handling and braking.

The car is capable of reaching high speeds pretty fast, but becomes extremely tough to handle. It is a tad bit slower than the Principe Deveste Eight on straights, but can reach higher top speeds than the same, but only by a margin.

2) Declasse Scramjet

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $4,628,400

Trade Price: $3,480,000

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

This part of the list is where the ridiculous cars come into play. The Declasse Scramjet is an absolute monster, and is priced as such.

The car, inspired by the iconic Speed Racer anime, lives up to its original inspiration and is quite the speed demon. It is an extremely expensive one, and players really need to consider how badly they want the car as the performance can be outdone by something like a Deveste Eight.

(image credits: gtabase)

1) Grotti Vigilante

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $3,750,000

Top Speed: 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h)

You can bet there will be plenty of wannabe Bruce Waynes around in GTA Online lobbies as of now, after having a look at Matt Reeves' The Batman trailer from DC FanDome. There are bound to be a couple of Grotti Vigilantes going about in Freemode absolutely frying cop cars and other players.

The Grotti Vigilante takes obvious inspiration from the Batmobile from movies like Tim Burton's Batman, and Batman Returns. The car is excessively expensive, but Batman fans can spare a couple million or 4.