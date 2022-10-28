Should GTA Online players get the Weevil Custom?

The BF Weevil Custom has finally arrived in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online this week, so players should take a look at what it has to offer.

Based on the VW Beetle Rat Rod, this compact vehicle is powered by a Flat-4 engine and rear-wheel drive. Weevil Custom is among the last few drip-fed vehicles within the Criminal Enterprises update. It's also a variation of the original Weevil from the Cayo Perico update.

Whether they are looking for a trippy atmosphere or apocalyptic vibes, GTA Online players can really customize this vehicle. Of course, that all depends on their personal preference. If you play your cards right, you can also get a much cheaper deal on this brand-new vehicle.

Here's a brief GTA Online review of the BF Weevil Custom, including price and performance

Where to buy and how much it costs

The Weevil Custom must be converted from the original Weevil and for this, GTA Online players will need to pay a visit to Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can either pay the full price or unlock a special discount by completing the Cayo Perico heist as a leader:

Regular price : $870,000

: $870,000 Trade price: $652,000

Once the player has a regular Weevil in stock, they can get it converted at Benny's Original Motor Works for a total cost of $980,000. Under normal circumstances, the Weevil Custom will be worth $1,632,000 or $1,850,000.

With that said, GTA Online players can get a free Weevil if they complete all the Keinemusik requests. They can take part in this series of missions after they visit Cayo Perico for the first time. Once all these objectives are met, the Weevil can be found on top of the LSIA parking lot.

It's a ridiculously fast muscle car

GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322 recently test drove the Weevil Custom, and based on his findings, it can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph. This makes it the fastest muscle car without any HSW upgades whatsoever. Quick acceleration makes a huge difference in this game.

The Weevil Custom transformed from a middling compact vehicle to a super fast muscle car. With that said, the real wheel drive is a minor detriment. Players will likely understeer whenever they need to make a turn, hence, the vehicle will mostly excel in straight lines rather than sharp corners.

Rockstar Games has put a lot of attention to detail with its customization, whether it's the 8-Ball gearshift or beater door panels. GTA Online players will want to put in some amount of work with their own Weevil Custom. They will likely spend a lot of time figuring out various interior and exterior designs.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should definitely get the Weevil Custom if they want a unique driving experience. It's a ridiculously fast vehicle with endless potential for customization. That's part of the fun in this game, since cars are the extension of the players themselves.

If the player hasn't already done so, they should definitely complete all the DJ requests for Keinemusik. Only three of them are available in GTA Online. It shouldn't take very long to get a free Weevil so players can start the conversion process once they've earned it. This will save them $652,000 or $870,000.

The Weevil Custom is definitely worth getting if a player already has the original Weevil in their garage.

