5 examples of attention to detail in the GTA series and other Rockstar Games titles

GTA may be the top-grossing game series of all time, but Rockstar Games isn't a one-trick pony and has a bunch of great titles under its belt. These titles are made with the same passion and precision as Grand Theft Auto Games, and some have stood the test of time.

Rockstar is known for using immense realism mechanics in their games, and this article showcases some of the best levels and attention to detail featured in Rockstar titles.

Attention to detail in GTA games and other Rockstar titles

5) Wearing a mask in Armadillo - RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 lets gamers play as Arthur for the majority of the game. Throughout the game, there are various missions that require gamers to equip a mask to maintain anonymity. However, if players equip the mask in free roam, the town folk are quick to point out that it is not acceptable. Shopkeepers also do not allow visitors with masks on as they might turn out to be robbers.

However, when gamers venture into the town of Armadillo, this changes. Cholera has swept the town, and most of the population has fled. Wearing a mask in Armadillo results in NPCs sharing unique dialogue about how it won't stop the sickness and a bunch of other stuff.

4) Sweat Marks - Max Payne 3

Unlike the first two Max Payne entries, which were only published by Rockstar and developed by Remedy, Max Payne 3 was developed wholly by the studio.

With Max Payne 3, the developers really put in a lot of work to reflect the tropical weather in-game. Throughout the game, Max can be seen sweating due to the heat. Sweat marks begin to appear gradually through levels and will slowly drench his shirt.

3) Tinted Vision - GTA 5

GTA 5 has really changed the franchise in a lot of ways, and customizing the character is one of them. This game has everything from clothes to tattoos and hairstyles to accessories.

When talking about accessories, the game doesn't really tell players this, but they do serve a function if they are tinted. After equipping tinted sunglasses and switching to first-person mode, the game tints the player's vision as well. Taking off the glasses brings normal colors back just like in real life.

2) Shooting Tires - GTA 4

GTA 4 is famous for its level of realism and attention to detail. In some areas, the game outshines its successor. One such instance is spotted while shooting at tires in the game.

After shooting a tire, the bullet leaves a hole through which air gradually escapes. Secondly, the tires deflate in a very realistic matter as the air continues flowing out. Shooting tires in GTA 4 doesn't expose the rim directly until players drive on the flat rubber and wear the tire away.

1) Raindrops - RDR2

Red Dead is a beloved series from Rockstar Games, and with good reason. The stories of both games are very well written, and the characters are memorable. Apart from the plot, the realism in Red Dead games is also something fans love.

For instance, the rain mechanics featured in the game truly mirror real life. All games have rain in them these days, and gamers are not impressed by just the minimal droplets on their screens. Red Dead Redemption 2 took this a notch higher. The raindrops only appear on the screen if the camera is panned towards the sky. Secondly, after rainfall, the water just doesn't disappear. It drips from trees, roofs, and more before drying up.

Edited by Danyal Arabi