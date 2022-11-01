GTA Online players might get to create their own music in next update

Popular leaker Tez2, also known as FunMw2, has claimed that Rockstar Games will allow GTA Online players to create their own music in the game via a future update.

The insider made the prediction in an article on whatifgaming.com. According to them, there have been many developments in the past that directly support the possibility of this happening in a The Contract-like DLC.

Tez2 added that this is not surprising, considering that Rockstar Games has been heavily focused on music in the last few years. Just last year, the studio opened a record label called CircoLoco Records.

Apart from music creation, GTA Online update will also reportedly feature Michael De Santa

When it comes to creating memorable soundtracks for games, Rockstar Games has always been at the forefront. This is especially true when one talks about the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA Online players can easily turn on the in-game radio and listen to artists like Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Danny Brown, and many more. Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre was also an important part of The Contract DLC last year. Thus, it is safe to say that Rockstar Games has always expressed its musical sensibility through its games.

Now, Tez2 reports that Rockstar Games will soon let GTA Online players make their own mixes and tunes in the game. This seems to be a natural evolution of the studio's musical capabilities.

Tez2's article also discussed how Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, registered a domain called "rapponator.com" in October 2020.

The leaker found that this name bore an uncanny resemblance to Rockstar Games' official music mixer called "Beaterator," which they developed with Timbaland and was released in September 2009.

This is one of the main reasons why Tez2 believes Rockstar Games have been working on this idea for a while now.

A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre?

gtaforums.com/topic/972973-r… "Rapponator"A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre? "Rapponator"A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre?gtaforums.com/topic/972973-r…

Additionally, the insider claimed that the idea would be introduced with an update that will also feature Michael De Santa. The update will apparently be structured like The Contract DLC, with the first half involving Michael and the second half involving players' creation of their own tunes.

Tez2 also found that Dr. Dre has been referred to as the "First VIP Contact" in the files associated with the Contract DLC. This could mean that Rockstar Games will bring a second VIP Contract in the future.

This, combined with many unused parameters related to DJ tracks that were added with the Criminal Enterprises update, suggests that Rockstar Games might introduce more music-related content in future updates.

