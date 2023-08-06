Top 10 HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Online were originally released on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360, and later made their way to the PS4 and the Xbox One. Rockstar Games also released a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X/S version of the popular title in 2022. This version includes quite a few interesting features, one which is the HSW Performance Upgrade that increases a vehicle's base top speed and acceleration to a great extent.

The models that are eligible for this upgrade are termed as HSW cars and the developer regularly adds new rides to this list. For those interested in these vehicles, here is a ranked list of the top 10 HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Penaud La Coureuse, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and other top HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

10) Pfister Astron Custom

The Pfister Astron Custom is an SUV with a modernized look. Although its base top speed of 119.25 mph and HSW top speed of 137.00 mph is quite impressive, this Porsche Macan-inspired ride is very expensive at $1,720,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

9) Imponte Arbiter GT

The Imponte Arbiter GT's design is inspired by the 1970 Pontiac GTO and it can be bought for $1,580,000 in GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. In terms of performance, the Arbiter GT has a base top speed is 112.75 mph. After HSW upgradation, that goes up to 141.25 mph.

8) Maibatsu MonstrCiti

The San Andreas Mercenaries update added Maibatsu MonstroCiti to GTA Online. It belongs to the Off-Road cars category and is available for $1,485,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The MonstroCiti features a base top speed of 109.75 mph, which climbs to 135.75 mph with HSW upgrades installed. Along with that, this car also qualifies for Imani Tech upgrades.

7) Benefactor Stirling GT

The amalgamation of cars like the Mercedes-Benz 300SL, the Alfa Romeo Disco Volatne, and the 8C Competizione resulted in the Benefactor Stirling GT. It is a part of the Sports Classics catalog, but has a rather slow base top speed of 112.00 mph.

After HSW Upgrades, that increases to 156.80 mph. But unfortunately only GTA + members can buy the Benefactor Stirling GT from the Vinewood Car Club, coming in at a rate of $975,000.

6) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic boasts a stylish vintage design based on the Ferrari F40, the 348, and the Testarossa. While its HSW top speed of 150.50 mph is very fast, its base top speed of 120.75 mph is also quite impressive. The Turismo Classic is also very affordable, costing just $705,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

5) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II, inspired by the Rimac Nevera, is an incredibly fast car. Although it is has a hefty price tag of $2,250,000 on Legendary Motosport, its base top speed - 119.25 mph, HSW top speed - 141.00 mph, and fast acceleration justify that cost to a sgreat extent.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is the newest car in GTA Online at the moment, and it is based on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E. While its standard top speed is on the slower side, it goes up to 142.50 mph with HSW upgrades and also has space for Imani Tech upgrades. Those interested can get this car for $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

As stated in its name, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is a weaponized car. It has a Turret gun mounted on its roof and can hit a base top speed of 124.75 mph and an HSW top speed of 146.25 mph. It also features bulletproof windows, but it is highly expensive due to a price tag of $4,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is also one of the newest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5's Online Mode. It is available for $2,140,000 on Legendary Motorsport, has great explosive resistance, and can also be rigged with Imani Tech upgrades. While its base top speed, 119.00 mph, is decent, the HSW upgrades can improve that to 144.80 mph.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Just like the Buffalo EVX, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is also highly explosive resistant and can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. However, its base top speed - 132.00 mph, and HSW top speed - 168.50 mph, are much faster than any other car on this list.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a modernized variant of the original Stinger, which although has been removed from GTA Online, might return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you think HSW Performance Upgrades should also be available on PC? Yes No 0 votes