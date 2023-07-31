Was GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries really the last major update for the popular multiplayer game

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been out for nearly a decade and is still going strong. Rockstar Games dropping regular updates for the popular multiplayer game has contributed significantly towards its longevity and success. In fact, its latest major update, San Andreas Mercenaries, was released in June 2023. However, many within the gaming community wonder if this was the last of its sort.

There is speculation among fans that Rockstar shifting focus to Grand Theft Auto 6 could signal the end of major GTA Online updates. That said, that game's release is possibly still far away, allowing room for more DLC updates like San Andreas Mercenaries.

San Andreas Mercenaries is most likely not the last major update for GTA Online

Scott Butchard, GTA Online's design director, stated earlier this year that the popular multiplayer game will continue to receive updates throughout 2023. The Rockstar Games higher-up specifically talked about an upcoming Halloween event, the signs of which have seemingly been found in San Andreas Mercenaries' drip feed already.

According to data miners, this year's Halloween event will feature a ghost hunt wherein players will be tasked with capturing pictures of ghosts. It is being reported that there will be a total of 10 apparitions, one of which allegedly belongs to Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned, murdered by Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto 5.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.

-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.

-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set...

#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/XpIbauZvup Ghost Hunt Collectible-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set...

Additionally, clothes, music, and other items themed around Halloween were found in San Andreas Mercenaries update's drip feed. A Cayo Perico-related event is also set to arrive later this year.

While these events don't exactly qualify as major updates, as they usually contain multiple story missions, it does go to show that Rockstar hasn't given up on GTA Online just yet.

According to well-known insiders, Grand Theft Auto 6 could possibly come out between late 2024 and early 2025; hence, the developer has a long gap to fill with fresh content. Therefore, San Andreas Mercenaries is most likely not the last major update for this title.

Unfortunately, many PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have recently reported performance drops. With every major update, the game gets bigger than before, making it difficult to run on the outdated hardware in these Old-Gen consoles.

Hence, there is a possibility of Rockstar Games dropping support for the PS4 and Xbox One, continuing to release updates for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, just as it did with the PS3 and Xbox 360.

The gaming studio hasn't said anything on this matter yet, which means that Old-Gen console players can continue having fun in the game for the time being. They can utilize interesting GTA Online money glitches to earn a lot of cash within minutes, buying the best cars and properties available.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will drop support for Old-Gen consoles next year? Yes No 0 votes