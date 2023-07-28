Is GTA 5 coming to an inevitable end with a last and final update soon?

While the entire gaming community is eager to hear about GTA 6, fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 are wondering whether the long-running game will soon be discontinued. For many years, fans have speculated that Rockstar Games would release one final update for the title before discontinuing it. Given that the studio has already shut down the game's servers on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it could also be nearing its end on other platforms.

However, Take-Two Interactive officials (Rockstar Games’ parent company) have different views on this matter. This article discusses whether Rockstar Games has plans to discontinue GTA 5 updates anytime soon.

Rockstar Games will continue to support GTA 5 in the near future

GTA 5 is approaching its 10th anniversary, and it is the only title from Rockstar Games that has lasted this long. While other games also have huge fanbases, the sales record of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online shows no signs of declining, and they continue to make more profits for the company.

Although the studio regularly provides new content for the multiplayer game, such as GTA Online weekly updates and half-yearly DLCs, fans have noticed that both the quality and quantity of these patches have reduced significantly. This led many fans to believe that Rockstar Games is downsizing the updates gradually and will kill the game very soon.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything yet on the subject matter, Take-Two Interactive has some cheerful news for GTA fans. During the Q3 earnings call in February 2023, Karl Slatoff, the current organization president, stated:

“Throughout the balance of the fiscal year, Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with additional content updates.”

This statement makes it clear that the multiplayer game will receive more major updates in the future, at least for two to three years.

Rockstar Games has shifted the majority of its resources to develop Grand Theft Auto 6, which is rumored to release in 2025. As a result, the updates for the multiplayer game are smaller than ever.

The officials also shared some interesting details about the upcoming updates. According to a report by GamesRadar+, Scott Butchard, Rockstar North's design director, stated:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

This is enough to assume that despite having GTA 6 release as a high-priority task, Rockstar Games will not abandon the current game and will continue to add new content to it in the future.

