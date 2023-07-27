Rockstar Games Presents Red Dead Redemption Remaster reference reportedly found after GTA Online weekly event went live

Tez2 has reported that Rockstar's recent site update after the GTA Online weekly event went live referenced a potential Red Dead Redemption Remastered. A new logo is also included, basically the old game's logo with text stating "Rockstar Games Presents" above it. Not much else was revealed about this strange new reference.

No footage or screenshots of the potential remaster or remake were featured. The initial report of Tez2's Tweet, courtesy of The Council, will be shown in the following section of this article. Astute gamers should remember that there have been widespread rumors of a remaster for this game as early as 2021, so it could be possible that something new is happening with the title.

Rockstar Games Presents Red Dead Redemption: What's currently known and a potential remaster found after the latest GTA Online weekly update

Tez2 @TezFunz2



"Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)"



Codename:

- RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?)



The entire logo and brief report can be seen above. One interesting thing of note is the codename, which is RDR1RSP. It likely stands for Red Dead Redemption Rockstar Presents, but there is no confirmation since there is little information to work with.

It is possible that gamers could expect an update from Rockstar Games about this new title in the upcoming weeks. Some old Red Dead Redemption remaster rumors are worth addressing in the next section since they could be about the Rockstar Games Presents version. There is still no news on Grand Theft Auto 6 to report.

Red Dead Redemption remaster rumors

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On August 12, 2021, Kotaku reported that Red Dead Redemption was getting a remaster from an anonymous source. There haven't been too many developments on that story yet, but if the Rockstar Games Presents logo is any indication, there could be some truth.

On June 28, 2023, there was news about a South Korean agency rating a new Red Dead Redemption entry. It is possible that the Game Rating and Administration Committee was rating the Rockstar Games Presents version.

There is no other news to report about this remaster at the moment.

GTA Online news

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Head towards any Junk Energy Time Trial highlighted on the GTA Online in-game map to risk life and limb on the new Inductor bike for a chance at glory: pic.twitter.com/sZftfb8FNG Cash in on your adrenaline addiction with 2X GTA$ and RP on the new Junk Energy Time Trials.Head towards any Junk Energy Time Trial highlighted on the GTA Online in-game map to risk life and limb on the new Inductor bike for a chance at glory: rsg.ms/4f68d66

The GTA Online weekly update introduced the following changes:

2x cash and RP on Junk Energy Time Trials

3x cash and RP on Issi Classic, Special Vehicle, and Open Wheel Races

3x cash, RP, and Car Meet Rep on LS Car Meet Races

Dark Manor Racing Suit is still available for GTA Online players who win an Open Wheel, Hotring Circuit, and LS Street Race

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Growler, RT3000, Monroe, PR4, and BR8

Luxury Autos Showroom: MonstroCiti and Neo

Ocelot Ardent is the Prize Ride for winning an LS Car Meet Race in three consecutive days

Dinka Jester Classic is on the Lucky Wheel this week

Here are the current discounts in GTA Online via the latest weekly update:

40% off: Vysser Neo

Vysser Neo 30% off: Eclipse Blvd Garage, Avenger Thruster and its Machine Gun and Missile Upgrades, GP1, PR4, and Emerus

Eclipse Blvd Garage, Avenger Thruster and its Machine Gun and Missile Upgrades, GP1, PR4, and Emerus 25% off: MonstroCiti

That's it for the latest news on GTA Online's weekly update and any knowledge on Rockstar Games Presents Red Dead Redemption, a potential remaster of the beloved 2010 title.