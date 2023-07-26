GTA 6 announcement trailer reportedly coming this year during Game Awards, with a release date of 2024

Rockstar Games will reportedly announce a GTA 6 later this year. According to an insider named Budz (Twitter/@Budzcario), the American gaming studio plans to reveal two of its projects, including the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto title, during the Game Awards 2023 event. The insider also claimed that the company will release an announcement trailer with a release date set for next year.

However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm or deny this rumor. While the news of Red Dead Redemption’s remastered version release was leaked previously, many fans are now skeptical whether or not the developer will announce another major project simultaneously.

Insider discloses Rockstar Games’ plans for announcing GTA 6 during Game Awards 2023

Budz @Budzcario GTA 6 is coming next year and Rockstar is looking to post a reveal trailer around November or December, possibly during this year's Game Awards

On July 13, 2023, Budz shared a series of tweets disclosing several details about Rockstar Games' upcoming projects. In one of the tweets, the insider stated that the gaming studio plans to release a GTA 6 trailer to announce the title between November and December this year.

While Rockstar Games does not usually rely on other events to announce its projects, the rumored decision to use the Game Awards as a platform to reveal the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto title has certainly piqued the community’s interest.

Budz @Budzcario Red Dead Redemption 1 remastered is coming out later this year. It will be officially announced this August for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. RDR 1 remastered will release sometime in October or November.

Budz also claimed that the developer would announce the Red Dead Redemption remastered edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in August 2023 and release it in October and November. After this, it will reportedly proceed to announce Grand Theft Auto 6's 2024 release date.

The community has been waiting for a comment from Rockstar Games, as the last official statement on the subject came in 2022, following the viral spread of GTA 6 leaked footage on the internet. Since then, many additional leaks have also come out that require official clarification.

GTA 6's price, which is rumored to be around $150, is also creating a buzz within the player base. Many believe that since Rockstar Games is reportedly spending over two billion dollars on the development of the title, the price will be double that of typical video game prices.

However, fans are advised to follow official Newswires for confirmed information.

