GTA 6 announcement, release date, and price: Leaks, rumors, and more

While Rockstar Games maintains secrecy over any information related to GTA 6, the gaming community, on the other hand, is eagerly waiting to know more about it. There were several leaks in recent months related to the game, and while most have been labeled rumors, eagle-eyed fans are closely inspecting some compelling information. These include official announcements, release dates, and prices, among other details.

However, the American gaming studio is known for its unpredictability, and any information may be true or not in the near future. Nonetheless, this article discusses what the player base knows about the upcoming game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Brief details about GTA 6 leaks up to July 2023

The forthcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game is rumored to have been in development since 2014, with many predictions made in the past about its first official announcement. However, Rockstar Games hasn’t shown any signs of announcing the game just yet.

Before the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in GTA Online, the community expected to hear some official news by September or October 2023, during the 10th-anniversary celebration of the popular multiplayer game.

Many data miners and insiders, including Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2), also mentioned the possibility, increasing the excitement.

However, after the DLC release, new reports disclosed that Rockstar Games is preparing to release a different game, delaying a possible GTA 6 announcement until 2024. The reports also stated that the upcoming game may be released in 2025. Currently, this is the most accepted release period by the player base.

However, the community is still eager to know more about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. A recent leak disclosed that Rockstar Games is spending over two billion dollars to develop it. The GTA 6 budget leak came as a shocker, as the amount in question is significantly higher than for any video game.

Interestingly, this also led some to believe the game would cost $150 in retail. While there is no solid source to back this claim, many players have speculated the GTA 6 price based on the leaked budget. However, the community is divided on the topic, with some claiming that the game would cost no more than $60 or $70.

It should be noted that both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, spend a significant amount of their project budget on marketing, promotion, and other related activities. Since GTA 6 is already anticipated to break several records, the leaked budget is somewhat justifiable in the current economy.

However, readers are advised to follow Rockstar Games' official Newswires for official updates.

