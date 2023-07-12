Why GTA 6 is still far away: Exploring the leaks about its announcement and release date

While the entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for an official announcement on GTA 6, Rockstar Games has shown no signs of doing so to date. Previously, there were several rumors and insider reports that suggested the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game would be announced in late 2023 and would be released in 2024. However, new leaks suggest that the gaming studio has no intention of announcing the game this year.

This has made fans wait even longer as there are no insights into when the upcoming game will be announced. The community has already waited nearly a decade and may have to wait a few years more. This article discusses why an official announcement of GTA 6 is still far away based on the leaks and insider reports.

Rockstar Games is yet to decide on a definite date for GTA 6 announcement

One of the earliest leaks about the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game's release date came in March 2023, after the Q3 earnings call meeting of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

According to Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a popular insider, the gaming studio has a deadline for announcing the upcoming game in late 2024 or early 2025. The insider stated:

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

In a followed-up leak, Tez2 stated that Rockstar Games may reveal the upcoming game during the 10th-anniversary celebration of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online in October 2023.

Chris Marxx @MarxxChris Chris Marxx @MarxxChris Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025. Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025. I believe this is what Rockstar plans. twitter.com/MarxxChris/sta… I believe this is what Rockstar plans. twitter.com/MarxxChris/sta…

For a while, these were the solid sources based on which the community was anticipating the upcoming game. However, a recent GTA 6 leak in June 2023 stated that the game’s announcement is uncertain this year and the release may postpone till 2025. Insider Chris Marxx (Twitter/@MarxxChris) reported the news both before and after the release of Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

The news quickly spread in the community, and fans began to investigate what Rockstar Games was up to with its upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. This led to a new discovery where fans found that the gaming studio is planning to release a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption later this year.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c6ovzYoK05

While Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the claims, including the GTA 6 Lucia leaks, many insiders have also reported Red Dead Redemption’s news.

This made the community believe that the American gaming studio will release some of its other projects before announcing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. However, fans are advised to follow Rockstar’s official Newswires for any solid information.

