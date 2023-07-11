List of vehicles allegedly leaked for GTA 6 thus far

The September 18, 2022 mega-leak for GTA 6 showed several vehicles from previous games returning. This article will summarize everything that has been discovered thus far on this topic as compiled by astute gamers. Note that anything seen in a game's beta version is always subject to change. That means the vehicles shown below could end up getting cut.

No video leaks or screenshots can be featured in this article for legal reasons, but gamers can easily find backups of the clips online. It is also worth mentioning that all GTA 6 vehicles listed below are the ones that players have discovered and documented. There will likely be far more than what's featured here.

GTA 6 leaks: All supposed vehicles discovered thus far

The Albany Alpha is another returning vehicle (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here is a list of vehicles that were shown in the GTA 6 video leaks:

Albany Alpha

Albany Emperor

Albany Primo

Annis Hellion

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Bravado Bison

Bravado Feroci

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Bravado Rumpo Custom

Bravado Youga

Bravado Youga Classic

Brute Boxville

Brute Camper

Canis Seminole Frontier

Declasse Burrito

Declasse Granger

Declasse Moonbeam

Declasse Sabre Turbo

Declasse Sheriff SUV

Declasse Tornado

Dinka Blista Compact

Dundreary Regina

Gallivanter Baller

HVY Mixer

Imponte DF8-90

Karin Futo

Karin Rebel

Karin Sultan

Lampadati Novak

Maibatsu Mule

Maibatsu Sanchez

Nagasaki Street Blazer

Ocelot Locust

Pegassi Toros

Vapid Benson

Vapid Bobcat XL

Vapid Contender

Vapid Minivan

Vapid Police Cruiser

Vapid Sadler

Vapid Slamvan

Vapid Speedo

Vapid Stanier

Vulcar Ingot

Remember that these vehicles are only what have come from past games like Grand Theft Auto 5. There are 18 other cars discovered thus far, but they appear to be entirely new. For example, the protagonists were seen driving something like a Ford Ranchero from the 1970s. The video leaks did not reveal the names of these new rides, so gamers can only wait until further news arrives.

Related GTA 6 leaks

Motorcycles will be in the next game (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some of the leaked videos show impressive attention to detail. For example, two clips showed how several parts of a car's interior can be moved. This content included:

Armrest

Brake Pedal

Clutch

Gas Pedal

Glove Box

Three different mirrors

Parking Brake

Steering Wheel

Sun Visor

At the very least, this suggests that a vehicle's interior will be dynamic. It's currently unknown what the full level of customization will be in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

The GTA Online logo for the Vice City Metro Mule is much dirtier than how it appears in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another related leak shows that the Vice City Metro is in the game. If it works like other metro systems in past Grand Theft Auto games, players could use this feature to get around the large map quickly. Unfortunately, the metro was not shown moving in the video leaks.

The final car-related leak worth discussing is that Stunt Jumps appear to be returning. There was a clip of a player trying to jump off a ramp on a freeway into a TV billboard, only to fail spectacularly. It is unknown if there are any rewards for this content in GTA 6.

Poll : 0 votes