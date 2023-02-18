Some gamers believe that Rockstar Games has teased GTA 6 by adding the Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online. Technically speaking, this new cosmetic for the Emperor Vectre has existed for a long time. It just wasn't obtainable until recently; the new GTA+ bonuses made the skin available.

Nonetheless, Rockstar Games has added things to GTA Online that were found in GTA 6 via the mega-leak. Examples include:

Vice City Metro Mule logo

New eCola logo

This is why it wouldn't be unreasonable to think Rockstar Games has continued to add teasers for its highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Some people think the new Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online teases GTA 6 in some way

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Rockstar has just released the long-awaited Vice City Mambas livery in GTA Online. It is coincidentally called “Mambas 24”



New GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:
Rockstar has just released the long-awaited Vice City Mambas livery in GTA Online. It is coincidentally called "Mambas 24"

Mambas 24. Vice City Mambas, 24 meaning 2024? Hmmmmm more GTA 6 teases I see?

The tweets shown in this article are all examples of gamers who think the new Mambas 24 livery for the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online references GTA 6 in some capacity. Here are some common reasons why certain people believe that this is the case:

The name of the Vice City football team is Vice City Mambas.

This logo is allegedly from GTA 6.

The "24" on the livery supposedly hints at the game being released in 2024 (or at least a trailer for it).

There is no confirmation that the next Grand Theft Auto game will actually be released or announced by or in 2024. Thus, this notion of the Emperor Vectre's new livery being a teaser of some kind could just be mere speculation.

Jack @CaptainGlack @_GreLLo_ @that1detectiv3 The snake logo on the side of the car was seen in the leaked GTA 6 footage. Also with this being a Vice City livery it sounds like something R* would do. Teased GTA V in various ways in TBoGT and Max Payne 3, I don't see why they wouldn't do it again. @_GreLLo_ @that1detectiv3 The snake logo on the side of the car was seen in the leaked GTA 6 footage. Also with this being a Vice City livery it sounds like something R* would do. Teased GTA V in various ways in TBoGT and Max Payne 3, I don't see why they wouldn't do it again.

It is worth mentioning that the Emperor Vectre was initially released on August 21, 2021, long before the GTA 6 leaks happened. Gamers knew that the car had some unreleased liveries but had no knowledge of how to unlock them.

Thus, if the Mambas 24 livery was a teaser for the next game, it was in GTA Online's files much longer than its recent release date would suggest. Some vehicles still have unreleased liveries, but whether they're teasers or not is anybody's guess.

Other potential GTA 6 teasers

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.



More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:
The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.

Another popular teaser that some gamers have found involves the new eCola logo on one of the Hotring Everon's fresh liveries. This car was yet to be released when this article was written, but it still got a ton of attention due to people associating it with the upcoming title.

Unfortunately, the actual leaks that featured this eCola logo can't be presented in this article due to certain restrictions. However, it's easy enough to find on Twitter and other social media.

How to get the new Emperor Vectre Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online

A photo of the livery in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

This new livery is exclusive to GTA+ members from February 16 to March 15, 2023. Similarly, the anime-themed Sword Boy is also only available to subscribers. GTA+ members already get the Emperor Vectre for free. They just need to claim it from Legendary Motorsport.

Only time will tell if this new GTA Online livery is actually a teaser for GTA 6 or if it was just blind speculation. Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the game in any capacity, so who knows how long fans will have to wait for the title.

