Some gamers believe that Rockstar Games has teased GTA 6 by adding the Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online. Technically speaking, this new cosmetic for the Emperor Vectre has existed for a long time. It just wasn't obtainable until recently; the new GTA+ bonuses made the skin available.
Nonetheless, Rockstar Games has added things to GTA Online that were found in GTA 6 via the mega-leak. Examples include:
- Vice City Metro Mule logo
- New eCola logo
This is why it wouldn't be unreasonable to think Rockstar Games has continued to add teasers for its highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6.
Some people think the new Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online teases GTA 6 in some way
The tweets shown in this article are all examples of gamers who think the new Mambas 24 livery for the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online references GTA 6 in some capacity. Here are some common reasons why certain people believe that this is the case:
- The name of the Vice City football team is Vice City Mambas.
- This logo is allegedly from GTA 6.
- The "24" on the livery supposedly hints at the game being released in 2024 (or at least a trailer for it).
There is no confirmation that the next Grand Theft Auto game will actually be released or announced by or in 2024. Thus, this notion of the Emperor Vectre's new livery being a teaser of some kind could just be mere speculation.
It is worth mentioning that the Emperor Vectre was initially released on August 21, 2021, long before the GTA 6 leaks happened. Gamers knew that the car had some unreleased liveries but had no knowledge of how to unlock them.
Thus, if the Mambas 24 livery was a teaser for the next game, it was in GTA Online's files much longer than its recent release date would suggest. Some vehicles still have unreleased liveries, but whether they're teasers or not is anybody's guess.
Other potential GTA 6 teasers
Another popular teaser that some gamers have found involves the new eCola logo on one of the Hotring Everon's fresh liveries. This car was yet to be released when this article was written, but it still got a ton of attention due to people associating it with the upcoming title.
Unfortunately, the actual leaks that featured this eCola logo can't be presented in this article due to certain restrictions. However, it's easy enough to find on Twitter and other social media.
How to get the new Emperor Vectre Mambas 24 livery in GTA Online
This new livery is exclusive to GTA+ members from February 16 to March 15, 2023. Similarly, the anime-themed Sword Boy is also only available to subscribers. GTA+ members already get the Emperor Vectre for free. They just need to claim it from Legendary Motorsport.
Only time will tell if this new GTA Online livery is actually a teaser for GTA 6 or if it was just blind speculation. Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the game in any capacity, so who knows how long fans will have to wait for the title.