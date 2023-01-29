Another GTA 6 tease possibly found in GTA Online’s latest Taxi Job update

The latest weekly update for GTA Online involves a potential GTA 6 tease based on the appearance of the Taxi Job artwork and other likely hints. There are technically a few other probable references to the upcoming game already present in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Such topics will be covered in the next section.

Before that, it's worth mentioning that GTA 6 doesn't have an official title yet. Rockstar Games hasn't formally revealed it yet, so its name is just what fans use. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the GTA Online content found in the Taxi Job update actually references the upcoming title or that it's just a coincidence.

Fans find some potential GTA 6 teasers in GTA Online's Taxi Job update

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Could be nothing, but it’s a very interesting coincidence considering we also just got the cab shirt everyone had been speculating about.



#GTA #RockstarGames Rockstar used the same art style for the taxi event in GTA Online as is seen in the book “Miami Taxi Vibes.”Could be nothing, but it’s a very interesting coincidence considering we also just got the cab shirt everyone had been speculating about. Rockstar used the same art style for the taxi event in GTA Online as is seen in the book “Miami Taxi Vibes.”Could be nothing, but it’s a very interesting coincidence considering we also just got the cab shirt everyone had been speculating about.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/qMEGdECQlS

The first reference to cover here is that the artwork for the Taxi Work update resembles the Miami Taxi Vibes book. Reasons include:

Both are about Taxis

The yellow and black color scheme

There are black buildings with a yellow skyline

GTA 6 has been confirmed to take place in Vice City via the leaks, which has connections to Miami

It could be a grand coincidence, but this particular comparison has gained some traction online as of late. Interestingly, this GTA Online update also introduced a shirt worth covering in the next section.

Some fans thought this shirt was also a reference to the GTA 6

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.



#GTA #RockstarGames The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases. The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/NMrExW1VGz

One common aspect that gamers speculated online in the past few weeks before this shirt's release was that it teased the next Grand Theft Auto game. Reasons include:

That's not Mount Chiliad in the back

It supposedly resembles Vice City

Rockstar would apparently release hints of the next game through content like this

Whether it's sheer copium or not remains to be seen. What is worth noting is that there are assets used in GTA Online that are confirmed to be in GTA 6 via the latest leaks, such as the ones shown in the following part of this article.

Actual references to the next Grand Theft Auto game

Nikhil @Nikhilmao The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! https://t.co/FPDGMoxNts

One detail that was confirmed for both games was the Vice City Metro logo. The left artwork was put in GTA Online back in the Arena War update on December 11, 2018. That was several years before the mega-leak for the next single-player game came out.

Speaking of that leak, one of those videos used the exact same Vice City Metro logo. This kind of catch is partially why some gamers believe that Rockstar Games has included other references in GTA Online already.

Another interesting tease was the updated eCola artwork shown on the Karin Hotring Everon. That logo was seen in one of the leaked GTA 6 videos, meaning that this new livery is another example of Rockstar Games sharing assets between the two games.

It's possible that more teases for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title already exist in GTA Online. The ones shown above are just some examples that seem credible enough to act as potential references. Interestingly, most of the above content comes from the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

