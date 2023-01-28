How to do Taxi Jobs to get new GTA Online rewards

GTA Online players can complete Taxi Jobs to receive new rewards that will only be available until February 8, 2023. Anybody who fulfills certain requirements associated with those missions will receive the $100K bonuses within 72 hours and all clothing items by February 17, 2023. The only thing left for players to figure out is how they can obtain everything in this event, in which the rewards are:

$300,000

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt

Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets

Manor Geo Cap, Hoodie, and Track Pants (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Gamers can acquire the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt by owning a Taxi. Everything else requires gamers to undertake Taxi Jobs.

Taxi Jobs in GTA Online explained

Do you see the white mission marker? (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two ways to start Taxi Jobs in GTA Online:

Do it inside your Taxi. Enter Downtab Cab Co.'s white mission marker.

The latter method is available to everybody, so let's use it as an example. If you don't know where it is, then the following image should make things clear for you.

This is where Downtown Cab Co. is located (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Downtown Cab Co. will be found in the same location for every player in GTA Online. It's just south of The Diamond Casino & Resort. In fact, it has a marker on the world map that you can see, as pictured above. Once you arrive at the location, head into the white mission marker and press the button shown on the prompt to start a Taxi Job.

Completing Taxi Jobs in GTA Online

The goal of this activity is to pick up customers and drop them off at their desired destinations. Here are the Taxi Job rewards and their associated milestones:

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt: Own a Taxi

Own a Taxi $100,000: Complete one fare

Complete one fare Another $100,000: Earn $20,000 through fares

Earn $20,000 through fares Another $100,000, Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets: Earn $40,000 through fares thus far

The following items are only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players:

Manor Geo Track Pants: Earn $20,000 through fares

Earn $20,000 through fares Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie: Earn $40,000 through fares

PC, PS4, and Xbox One players can never get the Manor Geo clothing items, even though the requirements are perfectly doable for them.

The Manor Geo items that are only present on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports (Image via Rockstar Games)

Do note that players cannot engage in this activity in Passive Mode. Apart from that, the only other thing worth noting here is that gamers can still obtain the usual permanent rewards during this event:

Ten consecutive fares: Taxi Trade Price

Taxi Trade Price 50 consecutive fares: Classique Broadway's Downtown Cab Co. livery

Classique Broadway's Downtown Cab Co. livery Ten Stunt Jumps done during fares: Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co. livery

These rewards are separate from the previously mentioned Taxi Work items. Do note that Broadway and Eudora are not obtainable during this event just yet, so you cannot utilize those liveries at the moment. Nonetheless, that's everything that GTA Online players need to know about Taxi Jobs and their associated rewards.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you enjoy doing Taxi Work in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes