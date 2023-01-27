Complete list of new GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards (January 26-February 8)

The latest weekly update in GTA Online featured several rewards related to Taxi Work. These freebies are only available from January 26 to February 8, 2023. Do note that the Broadway and Eudora liveries players will get from this activity are still obtainable.

The limited-time Taxi Work Rewards for this time period include:

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt

$300,000 (three separate instances of $100,000)

Mustard Vinyl jacket

Mustard Vinyl Cut jacket

Manor Geo Track pants

Manor Geo Cap

Manor Geo Hoodie

This guide reveals how GTA Online players can get these rewards before they expire.

How to get all new Taxi Work Rewards in GTA Online (January 26-February 8)

Most new rewards are available by completing Taxi Work, with one exception, which is tied to owning a Taxi. On a related note, GTA Online players will get 2x cash on all Taxi Job Tips up until February 1, 2023, giving players extra incentives to make these fares.

All the rewards and how they can be unlocked are covered in this article. Note that the clothing items will be delivered to the player's account by February 17, 2023, whereas all monetary bonuses are delivered within 72 hours.

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt and $200,000

This item is the aforementioned exception (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who owns a Taxi or chooses to buy one by February 8, 2023, will automatically get this shirt. The vehicle normally costs $650,000, but players can get it at a Trade Price of $487,500 by doing ten fares in a row.

The $200,000 listed here comes from two separate instances of Taxi Work. Completing one fare gives you $100,000, whereas the other $100,000 is given to players who have already earned $20,000 through this line of work.

Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut jacket and $100,000

The cut jacket on the left (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who have earned $40,000 through fares will acquire the two clothing items shown above and another $100,000 to their bank account. This week's double cash in the form of tips should help players reach this milestone quicker than usual, which is also relevant to the following items that one can get via this event.

Manor Geo Track Pants, Cap, and Hoodie

The whole collection (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: These clothing items are only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. Others playing on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One cannot obtain these Taxi Work Rewards.

The Manor Geo Track Pants are awarded to GTA Online players who have earned $20,000 through Taxi Work. Likewise, the Manor Cap and Hoodie is bestowed on gamers who have made $40,000 through this activity. Anyone going for monetary rewards and Mustard Vinyl jackets would already be eligible for these clothing items.

The only difference is that the Manor Geo apparel is limited to next-gen consoles. GTA Online players who wish to get started yet lack a Taxi can visit Downtown Cab Co. and enter the white mission marker. Skilled drivers should have no issues claiming the rewards, especially since they have until February 8, 2023, to do so.

