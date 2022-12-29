All possible GTA 6 teases found in GTA Online files so far

There are several pieces of content found in GTA Online — both in the game, and in some datamined files — that seemingly reference GTA 6.

These teases are not groundbreaking revelations per se, but they're still notable enough to mention in this article. Such hints have become increasingly common in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

The GTA Online content shown here does have some connections to the mega-leak featuring the next single-player game in the franchise (which doesn't have an official name yet). There could be more hints out there, but this article will discuss the obvious ones found thus far.

Potential stuff tying GTA 6 to GTA Online

Nikhil @Nikhilmao The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! https://t.co/FPDGMoxNts

Unfortunately, this website cannot display the actual GTA 6 videos that were included in the infamous mega-leak. The above tweet does contain a generic Vice City Metro Mule logo and a new livery related to that business, both of which can be found in GTA Online.

For those that don't know, the aforementioned mega-leak included a video where GTA 6's Jason is near the Vice City Metro Mule. That game was leaked to take place in Vice City, and it even uses the same logo featured in GTA Online.

The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September. More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/Sq41a4FOrV

Something similar happened with the Hotring Everon, which features a livery that showcases the new eCola logo found in the upcoming single-player game. Some who have not seen the leaks won't think much of this livery, but it is still an example of Rockstar Games hinting at GTA 6.

Some fans speculate that this shirt shows Vice City in the background (Image via Rockstar Universe)

Some connections are less obvious. The above GTA Online shirt gained some traction on the internet when some fans thought it referenced Vice City, although it's more of a stretch than the previous two examples featured in this article.

Some gamers state that the mountain in the background isn't Mount Chiliad, but it's hard to tell what it is since it's just a drawing of a rather generic background.

Cayo Perico speculation

#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames Before its reboot, GTA 6 was supposed to be a 70s/80s/90s “Narcos” themed haven that instead came to fruition with Cayo Perico.Read on for an in-depth analysis(1/24) Before its reboot, GTA 6 was supposed to be a 70s/80s/90s “Narcos” themed haven that instead came to fruition with Cayo Perico.Read on for an in-depth analysis ⤵️(1/24)#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/hANDuyXyFh

One popular theory floating around online is that Cayo Perico was based on cut content for GTA 6 and was placed in GTA Online. The above Tweet is one of 24 different Tweets, so here is a summary of the important points that the above user claims:

Old leaks pointed to the upcoming title taking place in a 70s/80s/90s Narcos-inspired setting.

Credible leakers stated something similar, like Gonnanodaethat, who also correctly predicted a Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.

Some files reference Project Americas.

GTA 6 underwent a reboot, which is why some leakers' claims about the game's development seemed to contradict one another.

Rockstar Games has backported other features from one game to another in the past.

Cayo Perico obviously has some Narcos-themed elements in it.

All of this could be grasping at straws, as all gamers know. Nonetheless, it's an interesting thread that curious players might enjoy reading. If this is true, then there's no reason for Rockstar Games to confirm it.

Future hints

Since much of the latest teasers come from Los Santos Drug Wars, gamers should expect more GTA 6 hints in future updates. More logos from the leaked videos will likely be seen on some liveries and clothing, but anything above that might stretch it.

