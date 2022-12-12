More GTA 6 teases found in GTA Online ahead of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release

Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is right around the corner, and more teases for the next game in the series have been found in GTA Online ahead of the expansion's release. An enthusiastic fan, Nikhil, recently made a tweet pointing out two possible GTA 6 references.

According to this individual, two unreleased liveries for the 2013 title tease the upcoming game: The Vice City Metro Mule Art and The Vice City Mambas 24 livery. Despite them being yet to be launched in GTA Online so far, both appear to be included in the leaked GTA 6 content from earlier in the year, as per the fan.

Possible GTA 6 references found in GTA Online liveries after all these years

Nikhil @Nikhilmao The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases! https://t.co/FPDGMoxNts

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Nikhil shared two in-game liveries that Rockstar Games added to GTA Online some time ago but never released them:

The Vice City Metro Mule Art - This was added to the game as part of the Arena Wars update in 2018.

This was added to the game as part of the Arena Wars update in 2018. The Vice City Mambas 24 livery - It was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021.

It's worth noting the user suggested that there must be more such items teasing the upcoming game. This is not the first time that someone has pointed out such details, and many fans in the gaming community believe that Rockstar Gamers has been teasing the next game in GTA Online for quite some time.

A couple of months ago, a Redditor bbb2222b shared some images of a new kind of in-game shirt that made it seem like a tease for the next game. They pointed out that a picture of a female character flipping her finger was part of the wearable item's design, along with another photo of a roller coaster surrounded by trees.

An image of possible GTA Online shirts (Image via bbb2222b on Reddit)

They emphasized that none of the images on the shirt look to be from the current game. Some fans agreed that they don’t look like they were taken in LS.

When Rockstar Games released the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update in August, the logo of the vehicle looked like “VI,” and many believed that this was another tease for the next game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was previously leaked online during a hacking incident on Rockstar. The hacker presented a lot of early builds related to the upcoming game via 90+ different images and video clips. The leaks suggested that the next title will feature two playable protagonists, one of whom would be a female character, a first for the series.

GTA 6 is expected to be set in the fan-favorite Vice City but in a modern environment. The leaks also suggested that the game could introduce a new weapon carry system, new character movements, the ability to drop or pick up guns, and many more new gameplay features.

Rockstar Games may tease the next game once again in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The 2022 Winter update is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022, on all major platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PS5.

Fans can expect new vehicles, new characters, new Contact Missions, and much more from the upcoming DLC. Ray-traced reflections will also debut with it on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X via the Fidelity Mode. The developers are expected to share more information about the update before it launches this Tuesday. Here's hoping it contains components from the upcoming game.

