New possible leaks emerge about GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's upcoming Entity3 vehicle

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is set to bring multiple new vehicles to the game, and it seems like one of them has already been leaked. The Entity3 was allegedly leaked by the developers when testing it on an Xbox Series X console.

Popular insider WildBrick142 revealed the leak initially and recently tweeted more information about the Entity3 vehicle, which will be a part of the upcoming GTA Online DLC. According to them, the new car may be an electric vehicle that can be equipped with HSW upgrades.

While it is possible that the leaks hold merit, fans will have to wait and confirm for themselves.

New Entity3 may be an electric car that will debut in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

In their Twitter post, WildBrick142 stated that they had just noticed how the previously-leaked Entity3 car seemed to be an electric vehicle as Rockstar didn’t set a transmission upgrade to it whatsoever. The developers maxed out all the upgrades of the vehicle except for its transmission, which could indicate that it runs on an electric engine.

The insider also suggested that the vehicle could perform similarly to real-life cars such as Koenigsegg Regera and Koenigsegg Gemera.

WildBrick142 had previously reported about the developers accidentally leaking the car during an HSW Test Ride on an Xbox Series X. It looks like an HSW-upgradable vehicle that will be arriving as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

HSW (Hao’s Special Works) cars are equipped with “best-in-class” modifications by Hao in his workshop. The feature is currently exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players. They can visit the LS Car Meet in the game to meet Hao.

The leak suggested that the name of the car would be “Entity3," but a fan suggested that it could be a codename for the time being.

Festive Maeve on Twitter suggested that the vehicle could be the third entry in the Entity series of cars in the game. Giving reference to those vehicles, they stated:

Entity XF = entity

Entity XXR = entity2

New Car = entity3

Popular gamer Nick also shared their view about the upcoming HSW possibly-electric car as they have driven a similar vehicle, Cyclone 2, which has insane acceleration. In a recent tweet, they stated:

“I’m all for another electric HSW vehicle!”

Rockstar has already announced that the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will remove the necessity of completing Hao’s introductory race before accessing the HSW upgrades. The developers also mentioned that fans can expect new vehicles with the update, including a brand new MTL Brickade 6x6.

Fans should take all leaks with a grain of salt until the time the developers confirm the information themselves. They are expected to release more information about the new GTA Online DLC soon.

