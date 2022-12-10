Although GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is set to release on December 13, it seems like the update's content has already been leaked online. In a recent tweet on Twitter, famous insider Tez2 reported that an enthusiastic fan, alloc8or, posted upcoming features of the DLC on GTAForums before its official release.

Various interesting details were shared in this post, including new vehicle slots, a brand new hideout, new mission themes, and more. Fans can also expect new weapons to debut with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Riot SMG, Juggalo Hideout, and more leaked to be a part of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

According to Tez2, alloc8or recently leaked content which may likely be a part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that arrives on Tuesday, December 13. By sharing these details, even more hype has been generated for the upcoming update.

Based on the leaker, here’s a complete list of additions and changes that fans can expect from the game's new Winter Update:

New features

New 50-ish vehicle slots

Juggalo Hideout

New Vehicle Workshop with the Juggalo Hideout

New weapons (possibility CnC based weapons)

Police Rifle

Riot SMG

Special Stun Gun

Baton

New mission themes

Cargo Plane

Rescuing your cook

Hippy Rivals

Something with chemicals or explosives

Train Crash

New Collectible items this Holiday

Snowman

If these leaks are accurate, it seems that there's going to be plenty of content added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players should take these leaks with a pinch of salt as Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed them.

In the latest Newswire post, the developers stated that GTA+ members will receive exclusive perks, giving them a major advantage in the upcoming DLC. Here's a list of things that members will get as part of the new Membership period:

1.5X GTA$ and RP on the new “First Dose” missions

Free installation of an Acid Lab at the rear of the brand-new MTL Brickade 6x6

An additional 50% boost to the production speed of Acid

In addition to the above-mentioned benefits, members will also get some exclusive festival-themed apparel when the new Membership event begins on December 13, 2022. They will also continue to get regular recurring benefits as well, including the monthly $500,000 bonus in their Maze Bank account.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

The highly anticipated Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS5, PS4, and PC this coming Tuesday.

