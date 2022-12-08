GTA Online December 2022 update release date confirmed

Rockstar Games has just announced the upcoming GTA Online December 2022 update, which is set to be released next week on December 13, 2022.

In the latest Newswire, the developers announced the brand new Los Santos Drug Wars content update for the title. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Considering the previous big content addition to the game, this one is also expected to be released after 3 am PT/6 am ET/11 am BST.

The upcoming DLC will be a two-part story update for GTA Online, the first of which is set to become available this Tuesday.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is the upcoming Winter DLC 2022

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar shared December 13 as the release date of the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The DLC will bring new content for players to enjoy, and the developers have shed more light on what to expect from it.

According to the Newswire, Nervous Ron will make his debut in the game, along with a new band of out-of-state misfits who have a mission to put their mark on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. Explaining the theme of the update, Rockstar stated the following:

“Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online.”

Rockstar earlier revealed features that will be included in the winter update, some of which are mentioned below:

Custom Weaponized Vehicles will be made eligible to participate in select races.

Ray-traced reflections will debut for PS5 and Xbox Series console users.

Xbox Series S|X and PS5 users will no longer have to complete the mandatory Hao’s introductory race to access HSW upgrades.

Business Sell Missions will be launched directly from players’ Benefactor Terrorbyte.

Solo players will be able to complete Agatha’s Casino Missions.

The GTA Shark Card denominations will be boosted by 20-25%

Newly-purchased vehicles will be deliver more quickly to players’ garages.

They also highlighted some of the things that players can expect in the first part of the DLC update, which are as follows:

Brand new business enterprises to operate

New missions

New vehicles

Experiential upgrades

That’s not all as they also mentioned a few things for the future, including more events, “significant story” and gameplay upgrades, some jolly holiday hijinks, and much more.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

The announcement of the update is exciting as it looks like Rockstar is committed to adding new content to the game. Players can expect more official information to become available when the update goes live this Tuesday.

