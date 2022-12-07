Complete list of new gameplay features in GTA Online Winter DLC

GTA Online's new winter DLC has just been announced by Rockstar and it seems to bring a lot of exciting new gameplay content with it. In the latest edition of Newswire, the developers have shared insights about the upcoming update for the game, which is going to add a lot of things as multi-parts over the next couple of weeks.

Whether it's new vehicles or new businesses to run, there’s something for everyone in the new update. Even some much-needed gameplay improvements will debut after all these years. With that being said, let’s learn about everything that the GTA Online winter update is going to add to the game.

GTA Online winter update 2022 – New features, improvements, missions, businesses, vehicles, and more

The developers first congratulated players for their dedicated support in the last couple of months and announced a brand-new retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe as a free reward as part of the update. One can expect it to arrive for a limited time later this month.

Apart from that, Rockstar also announced multiple general improvements, vehicle updates, and economy updates to GTA Online, all as part of the multi-part winter DLC. Here’s a complete list of features that fans can expect from it in the coming days and weeks:

Revamped the iFruit Contacts system where players can hide or display any contact easily via the in-game Interaction Menu.

The ability to launch Business Sell Missions from a Benefactor Terrorbyte, regardless of the session type. It can work in Invite-only sessions as well.

Solo players can now complete Agatha’s Casino Story Missions without any requirements for other online players in the lobby. They will just need to visit the Management Office found in The Diamond Casino & Resort of the game.

Ray-traced reflections will be added to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game via the Fidelity Mode graphics settings.

Newly-purchased vehicles by players will be delivered to their garages much quicker than before.

Players can now use some Custom Weaponized Vehicles in select races where weapons will be completely disabled outside of the races.

Players will be able to request Bicycles from the list of vehicles by calling the in-game mechanic.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users will no longer have to complete Hao’s introductory race before accessing Hao’s Special Works (HSW).

In public sessions, Vehicle Cargo Missions will award players with a High Demand Bonus every time they hustle in it.

Smuggler’s Sell Missions will reward players three times the normal bonus.

All GTA Shark Cards' denominations have now been boosted by 20-25% when players purchase them directly in the game or via any other platform store.

GTA+ Member Shark Cards will also give a 15% bonus on top of the boosted value.

Some familiar characters

New character(s)

New Business Type (Speculation)

New missions (Speculation)

New vehicles

World events

Contact Missions

They can also expect more content in the future, which hasn’t been announced for GTA Online yet. Giving a glimpse of what to expect from the updates, Rockstar stated the following:

“These experience improvements and more will arrive alongside the next GTA Online update for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, coming later this month.”

The developers also thanked the players once again for their continuous support and valuable and constructive feedback. They promised to remain dedicated to implementing fans’ feedback and ideas as they continue to build the game's experience. Raising excitement, they asked the players:

“Stay tuned for much more very soon...”

The official name for the update hasn’t been revealed by Rockstar yet; however, fans can expect more information about it as soon as later this week.

