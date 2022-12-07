GTA Online Shark Cards to have denominations increased by 20-25% with winter update

Rockstar Games recently announced the GTA Online winter update, and it looks like the studio has implemented the leaked Shark Card changes.

In a Newswire post on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games stated that all Shark Card denominations will be boosted by 20-25% when players buy them directly in the game or via any platform store.

Here's what the developers had to say about the increase in Shark Card denominations:

"Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the GTA$ value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus GTA$."

Shark Cards are in-game cash cards that can be purchased by players with real-world currency.

Other changes coming with GTA Online's winter DLC 2022

The increased Shark Card values are part of the Economy Updates included in GTA Online's winter DLC 2022.

The update will also increase the rewards of two fan-favorite missions:

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions will award a High Demand Bonus

Smuggler’s Sell Missions will award triple rewards

Additionally, a number of new features and changes will be made to the game with the winter update. Here are a few of them:

Players can now select or hide iFruit Contacts via the Interaction Menu.

Business Sell Missions can now be launched using the Benefactor Terrorbyte in all types of sessions, including Invite-only.

Players can now easily initiate Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Ray-traced reflections will be added to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game via the Fidelity Mode graphic settings.

New vehicle-related gameplay changes are also included in the latest update, including:

Players’ newly purchased vehicles will arrive in their garages more quickly.

Some custom weaponized vehicles can now be used to participate in races.

Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that players can request by calling the Mechanic.

Hao’s introductory race will no longer need to be completed to access HSW for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 users.

Rockstar Games also confirmed that this will be a multi-part update. Players can expect some familiar faces to debut in the game, along with new entrepreneurial opportunities and vehicles.

